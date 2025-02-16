 Feeling the winds of an early presidential election
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Feeling the winds of an early presidential election

Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 20:00
Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has unveiled a proposal to revise the inheritance tax, stating that he aims to prevent people from being forced to sell their homes due to tax burdens. This move appears to be a strategic calculation in anticipation of an early presidential election. Lee has been inconsistent on key policy issues such as exemptions to the 52-hour workweek under the Semiconductor Special Act and the idea of a four-day workweek. Is the prospect of an early election causing him to vacillate in his policy direction? [PARK YONG-SEOK]
 
 
 
tags Opinion Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Feeling the winds of an early presidential election

A shared vision?

Explosives everywhere...

Ha-neul, may you rest in peace on a pretty star...

Ah~So dizzy....

Related Stories

"It's coming again."

I don't need to answer, just watch YouTube....

"Follow me!"

Flip-flopping

“Empty carts make the most noise,”
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)