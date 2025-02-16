Feeling the winds of an early presidential election

Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has unveiled a proposal to revise the inheritance tax, stating that he aims to prevent people from being forced to sell their homes due to tax burdens. This move appears to be a strategic calculation in anticipation of an early presidential election. Lee has been inconsistent on key policy issues such as exemptions to the 52-hour workweek under the Semiconductor Special Act and the idea of a four-day workweek. Is the prospect of an early election causing him to vacillate in his policy direction? [PARK YONG-SEOK]