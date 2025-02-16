Today's fortune: Feb. 16, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: StableHealth: StrongLove: JoyousLucky direction: South1936: A fresh start brings unexpected joys.1948: A cherished memory may resurface.1960: A pleasant surprise awaits; open your heart to it.1972: Bonds of friendship deepen for you to appreciate those close to you.1984: Enjoy a carefree moment; not every second must be planned.1996: The world smiles upon you; reciprocate with kindness.Wealth: StableHealth: StrongLove: HappyLucky direction: South1937: Rejoice in the simple pleasures of life.1949: A message or visit from an old friend may brighten your day.1961: Today is a reminder that patience yields the best rewards.1973: Your diligence pays off; trust the process.1985: A journey — literal or metaphorical — leads to insight.1997: Luck is on your side; make a bold move.Wealth: BalancedHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1938: Today is for listening, not leading; observe with care.1950: Expect delays; sometimes the universe asks us to slow down.1962: A helping hand extended brings unexpected goodwill.1974: A cautious approach prevents unnecessary trouble.1986: Passion burns bright, but temper it with wisdom.1998: What is meant for you will come; no need to chase it down.Wealth: BalancedHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: North1939: A wise decision brings long-term benefits.1951: Enjoy peace in your surroundings and seek balance.1963: A heartfelt conversation may resolve past misunderstandings.1975: Honor your emotions, but do not let them rule you.1987: An unexpected reunion may be in store.1999: Take a step back — sometimes, less effort yields more results.Wealth: ProsperousHealth: StrongLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: West1940: The universe gifts you a fortunate moment; use it well.1952: New doors open; step through them without hesitation.1964: The winds of fortune blow in your favor; act with confidence.1976: A kind word or gesture carries great power today.1988: Trust your instincts; they lead you to the right path.2000: Your charm is magnetic — opportunities will find you.Wealth: BalancedHealth: ModerateLove: CompetitiveLucky direction: West1941: Do not dwell on comparisons — your journey is yours alone.1953: A quiet day of reflection brings clarity.1965: Avoid gossip; listen more than you speak.1977: Not all that glitters is gold, so look deeper.1989: Someone may test your patience; stay composed.2001: Your unique perspective will be valuable; share it.Wealth: ProsperousHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: South1942: A reunion or gathering may warm your heart.1954: The joy of companionship outweighs material gain.1966: Family or close friends will bring unexpected delight.1978: A new collaboration may bear fruit; be open to teamwork.1990: Passion and motivation fuel your success.2002: Support flows in; appreciate those who stand by you.Wealth: StableHealth: StrongLove: HappyLucky direction: East1943: A peaceful day allows you to recharge your spirit.1955: Expect a small, pleasant surprise.1967: Today is perfect for creative expression; follow your muse.1979: A gentle approach wins where force would fail.1991: Something lost may be found again.2003: Wear your favorite color — it may bring unexpected luck.Wealth: CautiousHealth: ModerateLove: ConflictedLucky direction: South1944: Avoid making impulsive decisions.1956: Stay away from petty disputes, for they serve no purpose.1968: Someone may challenge you; choose diplomacy over pride.1980: The truth may not be what it seems, so ask more questions.1992: A hidden opportunity requires patience to reveal itself.2004: Today calls for patience and self-reflection.Wealth: CautiousHealth: ModerateLove: ConflictedLucky direction: South1945: A small setback is not the end. Adjust and move forward.1957: Be mindful of your words, for once they are spoken, they cannot be undone.1969: A quiet moment of contemplation offers great insight.1981: Financial caution is advised; spend wisely.1993: Do not let emotions cloud your judgment.2005: Solitude brings clarity; take time for yourself.Wealth: StableHealth: StrongLove: HappyLucky direction: East1946: Unexpected kindness from another may lift your spirits.1958: A peaceful day; enjoy the calm.1970: Luck smiles upon you; use it well.1982: New connections may form in unexpected ways.1994: A decision made today will bring future rewards.2006: A surprise gift or act of kindness comes your way.Wealth: StableHealth: StrongLove: JoyousLucky direction: South1935: Happiness is found in the little things; appreciate them.1947: Harmony in relationships strengthens today.1959: What was once difficult now becomes easier; embrace change.1971: A door opens for you today; be ready to step through.1983: Fortune favors you; accept good things with gratitude.1995: Love, laughter and joy surround you today.2007: A day for exploration; try something new.