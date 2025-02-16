Red Star Belgrade's Seol scores double in 4-0 win over Napredak Krusevac
Published: 16 Feb. 2025, 15:08
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Red Star Belgrade fullback Seol Young-woo found the back of the net twice in a 4-0 win over Napredak Krusevac on Saturday, scoring a double for the first time in Europe.
Seol fired a shot at Mladost Stadium in Krusevac, Serbia, to open the scoring in the 11th minute and came back again in the 31st minute, converting a cross from Felicio Milson to double the advantage.
The fixture became one-sided in the second half, with Silas and Mirko Ivanic scoring one goal apiece to complete a perfect 4-0 victory.
Red Star continued their unbeaten streak in the league, where the club has recorded 22 wins and one draw to sit at the top of the table as of Sunday.
For Seol, Saturday’s double marked the second straight match in which he scored, having found the back of the net against Radnicki 1923 on Feb. 8. The double also marks his highest goal contributions in a single match with Red Star, which he joined in July last year ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
The 26-year-old has been a regular fullback pick since becoming part of the squad, with 27 appearances across all competitions, during which he has picked up five goals and five assists so far.
He featured in all eight Champions League matches in the league phase, where he recorded three assists in his first Champions League season, including one against Barcelona on Nov. 6.
However, Seol won't have a chance to showcase his talent in this season’s Champions League knockout stage, as Red Star failed to book a ticket to the knockout playoffs, with six losses and two wins in the league phase.
Red Star will continue their domestic action with a clash against second-place Partizan on Feb. 22. The reigning Serbian SuperLiga champions are also alive in the Serbian Cup, where they will face OFK Beograd in the round of 16 in March.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)