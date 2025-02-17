 FTC vows to avoid trade conflict with U.S. in tightening online platform regulations
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 18:10
Fair Trade Commission Chairman Han Ki-jeong speaks during a monthly press conference at the Sejong government complex on Feb. 17. [YONHAP]

 
Korea’s chief antitrust regulator promised close communication with the United States to avoid any trade conflicts over proposed stricter regulations on major online platform operators, which could affect U.S. big tech firms such as Google and Apple.
 
“We will work with the National Assembly throughout the legislative process to ensure that changes in the trade environment would be comprehensively taken into account,” Fair Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman Han Ki-jeong told reporters in a news conference on Monday, in response to a question on U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent announcement on reciprocal tariffs.
 

“We will take appropriate measures to address the situation to prevent any trade issues in regards to the national interests,” said Han.
 
The comment came as Trump announced plans to impose reciprocal tariffs, directing an investigation into tariffs and nontariff barriers levied by each trading partner.
 
Korea’s FTC has been pushing to implement tighter regulations on major platform operators such as Google, Apple, Naver and Kakao by banning four anticompetitive practices — preferential treatment for a platform’s own companies, tie-in sales, restrictions on multihoming and demands for favorable management. The move, however, was met with rising concerns that tighter regulations could be seen as a nontariff barrier for U.S. companies, potentially putting a bigger target on Korea’s back.
 
Regarding the FTC’s ongoing investigation into Google’s alleged YouTube Premium bundling, Han said, “The principle of enforcing a competition law is that it should be neither excessive nor insufficient.”
 
The FTC would not unfairly discriminate against foreign companies, the chairman said, adding that the investigation would be conducted based on laws and principles.
 
Meanwhile, Han also addressed the regulator’s recent reopening of its investigation into major banks over alleged collusion in mortgage loan issuances, saying that the FTC would take careful consideration not to add any excessive burden on the industry during the investigation or review process.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
