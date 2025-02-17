Korea seeking 10,000 GPUs for new state-run AI center
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 18:49
- SHIN HA-NEE
The government aims to secure 10,000 GPUs by the end of the year to power a state-run AI computing center, acting President Choi Sang-mok said Monday.
“Amid the escalating global AI race, the competition now is not merely between companies but also governments as a competition between innovation ecosystems,” said Choi, during a Special Committee on AI Computing Infrastructure meeting at the government complex in central Seoul.
“The government will secure 10,000 advanced GPUs this year through a public-private cooperation to begin [partial] operations of the national AI computing center,” Choi promised, adding, “By the first half of next year, the government will set up six supercomputers with additional 8,000 GPUs.”
The Monday meeting was attended by government officials and business leaders in the sector including Financial Services Commission Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan, AI startup Upstage CEO Kim Sung and LG AI Research President Bae Kyung-hoon.
The Ministry of Science and ICT announced on Jan. 22 that it would build said national AI computing center, which is scheduled to begin operation in November. It plans to pour in up to 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) through a public-private partnership, aiming to secure advanced GPUs for AI development. The center will support universities, research institutes and startups in developing AI models and services.
