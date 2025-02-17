Senior Seoul trade official departs for Washington to discuss Trump tariffs

Korea's deputy trade minister departed for Washington on Monday to hold talks pertaining to new U.S. tariffs and related trade policies under U.S. President Donald Trump, his office said.Deputy Minister of Trade Park Jong-won will meet with officials from the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) as well as key figures in the U.S. Congress during his five-day trip to Washington, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.Park is the first senior trade official from Seoul to make an official visit to the United States since Trump started his second term last month.The visit comes amid a U.S. plan to impose 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports as well as reciprocal tariffs on its trading partners, including Korea.The move has stoked concerns in Seoul that its major industries, such as steel, auto, home appliances and semiconductors, might suffer a direct blow.Park told Yonhap News Agency over phone he will work to identify the details of the Trump administration's plans to impose new tariffs and address Seoul's concerns during his trip."The ministry will put in all-out efforts to protect the interests of Korean companies amid growing uncertainties sparked by the U.S. government's recent announcements of trade-related actions," Park said, adding he will call for "consistent" trade policies from the United States.In 2024, Korea's trade surplus with the United States reached $55.7 billion.It was also the fourth-largest exporter of steel and aluminum products to the U.S. last year, according to data from the U.S. International Trade Administration.A business delegation led by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won also plans to visit the United States this week to discuss bilateral economic cooperation and measures to mitigate the possible impact of U.S. tariffs with political and business leaders there.During his trip to Washington, Park will also likely arrange the details of Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun's prospective visit to the United States later this month, if and when U.S. commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick and USTR nominee Jamieson Greer are confirmed and take office.Ahn visited Washington early last month, before Trump's inauguration, to discuss bilateral economic cooperation with U.S. lawmakers.Yonhap