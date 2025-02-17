Kospi closes up 0.75% to extend winning streak to fifth session
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 16:28
-
KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Shares extended their winning streak to five straight sessions Monday as disappointing U.S. economic data stirred hopes for a possible rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve amid uncertainties surrounding tariff policies. The won gained in value against the dollar.
The Kospi added 19.37 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 2,610.42.
It marked the highest closing since Oct. 29, when the index finished at 2,617.8.
Trade volume was moderate at 356.4 million shares worth 10.8 trillion won ($7.49 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 619 to 264.
Institutions bought a net 216.4 billion won worth of local shares to continue the rally, while foreign and retail investors sold a net 223.6 billion won and 30.6 billion won, respectively.
Experts pointed to lower-than-expected January retail sales data that showed the biggest drop in nearly two years in the United States, fueling speculation that a rate cut could be on the horizon.
Markets were also relieved by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that major tariffs would not be imposed immediately, which had been previously threatened.
Investors are also keeping a close eye on the planned talks between the United States and Russia aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
Battery and chemical shares led the upward movement.
Battery maker LG Energy Solution edged up 0.14 percent to 353,500 won, and Samsung SDI added 2.81 percent to 219.500 won.
Chemicals manufacturer LG Chem, jumped 4.4 percent to 237,500 won, and Lotte Chemical surged 7.46 percent to 63,400 won.
Nonlife insurer Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance vaulted 8.42 percent to 425,000 won, while defense firm Hanwha Aerospace soared 8.26 percent to 577,000 won.
Automakers, however, finished in negative territory as Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on imported cars. Korea is one of the few countries that have duty-free access to the United States.
Hyundai Motor sank 3.01 percent to 199,800 won and its sister Kia dropped 0.74 percent to 94,300 won.
The local currency was quoted at 1,441.7 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., down 1.8 won from the previous session.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. Three-year government bond yields rose 1.2 basis points to 2.623 percent, while the return on the benchmark 10-year U.S. government bonds gained 5.1 basis points to 4.492 percent.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
