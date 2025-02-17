Medytox tightens its hold on the Middle East’s beauty boom
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 10:00
Korean biopharmaceutical company Medytox is expanding into the Middle East, a fast-growing pharmaceutical market often referred to as a "Pharmerging" — a blend of "pharmacy" and "emerging."
With a young population and strong purchasing power in cosmetic medicine, the Middle East presents an attractive opportunity for biopharmaceutical companies. According to global market research firm Grand View Research, the non-invasive cosmetic procedures market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew by 12.1 percent and is projected to reach $6.4 billion by 2030.
Medytox has already made inroads in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest Botox markets. Its Botox formulation, Medytoxin — sold internationally under the name Siax — has achieved a 30 percent market share. Demand for cosmetic treatments in Saudi Arabia has surged due to cultural shifts and increased freedom in women’s fashion.
The company is also expanding into the United Arab Emirates. In May 2024, Medytox signed a letter of intent with Dubai Science Park (DSP), a subsidiary of UAE state-owned Tecom Group and led by CEO Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, to establish a Botox manufacturing facility.
The company aims to be the first Korean firm to build a halal-certified toxin production site overseas, targeting both the Middle Eastern and European markets with its non-animal-derived liquid toxin, MT10109L. The product’s manufacturing process eliminates animal-based components, reducing the risk of animal-borne virus transmission.
Beyond Botox, Medytox is strengthening its foothold in the Middle East with its hyaluronic acid filler, Neuramis. Recognized for its high quality, Neuramis received regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia in 2023 and in the UAE in 2024, quickly becoming a popular filler in the region.
Medytox is the only company worldwide with a portfolio of four different botulinum toxin products: Medytoxin, Innotox, Coretox and Numeco. To drive sustainable growth, the company continues to develop new toxin pipelines.
“We are focused on expanding into international markets and differentiating our products,” a Medytox representative said. “Our goal is to become a global leader in the botulinum toxin industry.”
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)