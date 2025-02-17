 Checking the charge: Gov't to inspect EV battery safety
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Checking the charge: Gov't to inspect EV battery safety

Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 18:37
A driver charges an EV at a charging station at Incheon International Airport on Feb. 17. [YONHAP]

A driver charges an EV at a charging station at Incheon International Airport on Feb. 17. [YONHAP]

 
A driver charges an EV at a charging station at Incheon International Airport on Feb. 17.
 
State inspections of domestic EV manufacturers for EV battery safety will be implemented from Feb. 17, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the previous day.
 
The government started the pilot project of the safety certification in October last year following the public's widespread fear over recurring EV fires, especially after a Mercedes-Benz Korea EQE sedan caught fire in an underground parking lot in Incheon in August. The full implementation of the battery certification rule started from Feb. 17.
 
tags Korea EV EV battery

More in Industry

Korea seeking 10,000 GPUs for new state-run AI center

Checking the charge: Gov't to inspect EV battery safety

Hanwha to discuss exporting L-SAM, K9 howitzers at IDEX 2025

Potential U.S.-TSMC alliance to pile more pressure on Samsung Electronics

Billions of dollars, half a million jobs in U.S.: Hyundai CEO makes appeal over tariff threat

Related Stories

EcoPro to establish $77.5 million foundation for rural development

Hyundai says its battery management system can prevent EVs from exploding

[NEWS IN FOCUS] Battery makers invest in materials

Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi to disclose EV battery data amid fire concerns

Korean battery makers losing power on global EV sales slump
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)