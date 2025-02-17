Checking the charge: Gov't to inspect EV battery safety

A driver charges an EV at a charging station at Incheon International Airport on Feb. 17.State inspections of domestic EV manufacturers for EV battery safety will be implemented from Feb. 17, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the previous day.The government started the pilot project of the safety certification in October last year following the public's widespread fear over recurring EV fires, especially after a Mercedes-Benz Korea EQE sedan caught fire in an underground parking lot in Incheon in August. The full implementation of the battery certification rule started from Feb. 17.