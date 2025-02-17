Korea suspends access to China-based DeepSeek app
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 11:19
Korea’s privacy regulator has temporarily suspended access to the China-based DeepSeek app.
The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) said on Monday that there are “certain deficiencies” in the handling of personal information policies by DeepSeek and its communication functions with third-party operators.
“We determined it would take a significant amount of time to rectify the DeepSeek service,” the commission said in a briefing. “To prevent further concerns from spreading, we recommended that DeepSeek temporarily halt its service in Korea while making necessary adjustments.”
Complying with the government’s request, DeepSeek was no longer available on domestic app marketplaces as of 6 p.m. on Saturday.
