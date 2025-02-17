 Hanwha to discuss exporting L-SAM, K9 howitzers at IDEX 2025
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 18:30 Updated: 17 Feb. 2025, 18:59
Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, center, is briefed at the booth set up by Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Systems at International Defence Exhibition and Conference held in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 17. [HANWHA AEROSPACE]

Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan attended the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025 in the United Arab Emirates on Monday as he explores more global opportunities in various fields spanning defense, aerospace, energy and shipbuilding. 
 
IDEX is one of world's leading defense conferences that kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Monday and runs through Friday.
 
Kim plans to meet government officials from the UAE and stakeholders of global defense industry to discuss exports of its long-range surface-to-air missile system, which it co-developed with Agency for Defense Development, multilayered air defense solutions, K9 howitzers equipped with domestically developed engines and unmanned ground vehicle systems among others. 
 
Discussions of possible cooperation on aerospace and environmentally friendly ships will also be had, according to the company. 
 
“We will strive to strengthen our existing defense industry cooperation [with the Middle East] while expanding collaboration into areas such as shipbuilding, marine, space and energy,” said Kim. 
 
“Through these efforts, we aim to contribute not only to the security of both nations, but also to the economic development of the local region.” 
 
 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
