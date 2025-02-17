Hyundai E&C wins $389 million Saudi transmission line deals

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. (E&C), Korea's leading construction firm, said Monday it has received $389 million worth of transmission line orders in Saudi Arabia.Hyundai E&C has obtained two separate orders from Saudi Electricity Company to install 380-kilovolt transmission lines in Medina and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, by November 2027, the company said in a press release.A combined 491 kilometers (305 miles) of transmission lines will be built to deliver electricity from solar power plants in the western part of the country to substations in Medina and Jeddah, it said.Yonhap