Hyundai chief surprises Kia Tigers at spring training in California

Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 17:36
Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group, left, accepts an autographed baseball from Kia Tigers' outfielder Na Sung-bum during his visit to the Clubhouse Baseball in California on Feb. 16. [KIA]

Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group, left, accepts an autographed baseball from Kia Tigers' outfielder Na Sung-bum during his visit to the Clubhouse Baseball in California on Feb. 16. [KIA]

 
Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group, left, accepts an autographed baseball from Kia Tigers' outfielder Na Sung-bum during his visit to the Clubhouse Baseball in California on Feb. 16.
 
Chung made a surprise visit to the spring training camp that day to encourage players and coaches and express appreciation for their victory in the 2024 Korean Series last year.
 
Chung invited them to Kia's U.S. sales subsidiary and design center in Irvine for a tour and a banquet.
 
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
