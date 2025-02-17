 Kia's EV4 brings a sports car vibe to the four-door saloon
Kia's EV4 brings a sports car vibe to the four-door saloon

Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 16:13
The exterior design of the EV4 [KIA]

Kia unveiled the exterior design of the EV4, its first electric saloon, which will also debut in the hatchback guise.
 
The EV4 is Kia's fifth EV under its EV range after the EV6, EV9, EV3 and EV5, which is currently only available in China.
 

With a low nose and elongated rear, the sedan offers more of a sports car vibe. The drastically sloping roofline also gives the feel of a coupe. 
 
The front design incorporates Kia's typical “Tiger Nose” grille, with the rear of the hatchback variant much resembling that of the EV6 SUV, Kia's first EV. 
 
The exterior design of the EV4 [KIA]

Both the sedan and hatch will also be available in the GT-Line, the high-performance form. 
 
“The Kia EV4 is a clear reflection of our commitment to rethink mobility and expand the boundaries of what design can achieve,” said Karim Habib, global head of design at Kia. 
 
“By offering both saloon and hatchback variants, we are bringing to our customers, the unique experience of modernity and practicality that defines the Kia EV family, in a way that suits their varied lifestyles and needs.”
 
Specific details will be announced at Kia's annual EV Day, which is set for Feb. 27 in Tarragona, Spain. Kia is also scheduled to unveil PV5 and a concept EV2 at the event. 
 
The exterior design of the EV4 GT [KIA]

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
