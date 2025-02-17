Virtual girl group Priz-V to debut in latter half of year
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 18:28
New virtual girl group Priz-V will debut during the latter half of this year and embark on various activities as a social influencer-themed virtual band, it said during a live showcase hosted by its agency, Metaverse Entertainment, on Saturday.
Priz-V is composed of five members: Molala, Beadyo, Elsea, DDarin and Harry.
On the same day, Metaverse Entertainment announced the launch of its virtual content label, Priz, to manage virtual idols and influencers.
The label will also be in charge of technology support, music production and virtual art creation, according to Metaverse Entertainment.
Saturday’s showcase used a motion capture studio and full tracking technologies to capture the artists' detailed movements, according to the agency. It was livestreamed on streaming platforms SOOP and Chzzk, and surpassed 43,000 views as of Sunday.
Metaverse Entertainment is a subsidiary of game publisher Netmarble, owned 38.99 percent by Netmarble F&C and 31.19 percent by Kakao Entertainment. Founded in August 2021, Metaverse Entertainment specializes in metaverse-related businesses.
The agency currently houses virtual girl group MAVE: as well as virtual soloist RINA in addition to Priz-V.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
