The ‘Trump Factor’ requires vigilance (KOR)

The annual Munich Security Conference that took place from Feb. 14 to 16 in Germany facilitated a series of high-level diplomatic meetings, including bilateral talks between South Korea and the United States, a trilateral meeting with Japan and a G7 foreign ministers’ gathering. These engagements successfully reaffirmed the commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea and upheld the principle of CVID: complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement. The agreement among South Korea, the United States and Japan to strengthen security cooperation is a substantial achievement. South Korea, in particular, has momentarily navigated through sensitive diplomatic and security concerns that had been heightened with the start of Donald Trump’s second term. However, it is far too soon to be complacent. Given Trump’s unpredictable nature, vividly demonstrated since his return to office, it remains unclear how and when he may use unexpected diplomatic maneuvers to pressure or unsettle allies.



Coincidentally, both 2017 and 2025 saw the impeachment of a South Korean president by the National Assembly. During Trump’s first term, then-acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn was able to secure a phone call with Trump just 10 days after his inauguration. This time, however, nearly a month has passed without such communication, raising concerns that South Korea has been relegated to a lower priority in Washington’s strategic interests. Against this backdrop, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, emphasizing the resilience of the U.S.-South Korea alliance and fueling expectations for an imminent direct call with acting President Choi Sang-mok.



There is no reason to doubt the verbal assurances, commitments and agreements from the United States, South Korea’s only formal ally. However, given the fluid nature of Trump’s foreign policy, which heavily depends on evolving domestic and international circumstances, South Korea’s diplomatic and security authorities must remain highly vigilant. Notably, recent reports indicate that the United States has proposed securing half of Ukraine’s rare earth resources as part of postwar security guarantees. Prior to this, Trump suggested transforming the Middle East’s Gaza strip into a maritime resort destination, drawing fierce backlash from regional stakeholders. Such strong-armed "America First" policies suggest that alliances are no exception to Trump’s transactional approach.



Should Trump perceive it as serving U.S. national interests, there is always the possibility that his administration might bypass Seoul and engage directly with Pyongyang. The prospect of a "Korea Passing" scenario, where denuclearization talks shift toward nuclear arms reduction negotiations, cannot be dismissed. There is even speculation that Trump might propose developing Wonsan-Kalma into a global tourism and resort hub as an incentive for North Korea’s cooperation in negotiations.



To avoid being caught off guard by the "Trump storm," Korea must mobilize all available political and diplomatic networks in Washington to meticulously track White House developments. It is crucial to break free from the inertia of conventional South Korea-U.S. relations and, at times, employ unconventional and creative strategies to brace for Trump’s unique and often unorthodox diplomatic maneuvers.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













북 비핵화 재확인 의미 있지만 ‘트럼프 변수’는 대비해야



뮌헨서 한·미, 한·미·일 외교장관 연쇄회담 성사

한국 ‘패싱’ 북·미 직접대화 가능성 등 배제 못 해





독일에서 열린 연례 국제안보포럼인 뮌헨안보회의(14~16일)를 계기로 한·미 외교장관 회담, 한·미·일 3국 외교장관 회담, 주요 7개국(G7) 외교장관 회의가 연쇄적으로 성사됐다. 양자회의와 다자회의에서 북한의 완전한 비핵화 목표에 공감대를 형성하고, ‘CVID(완전하고 검증 가능하며 돌이킬 수 없는 폐기) 원칙’을 재확인한 것은 상당한 성과다. 한·미·일은 강력한 안보 협력에도 합의했다. 트럼프 2기 출범 이후 한국 측이 크게 우려했던 민감한 외교·안보 이슈에서 일단 한 고비를 넘겼다는 점은 다행스럽다. 하지만 아직 안심하기엔 이르다. 취임 이후 생생하게 보여준 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 예측 불가 행보를 고려하면 언제 어떤 돌출 카드로 동맹을 압박하고 당혹스럽게 할지 알기 어렵기 때문이다.



공교롭게도 2017년과 2025년 모두 한국 대통령이 국회에서 탄핵소추당했는데, 그나마 트럼프 1기 때는 트럼프 대통령 취임식 10일 만에 당시 황교안 대통령 권한대행(총리)이 통화했다. 하지만 이번에는 취임 한 달이 다 되도록 통화가 성사되지 않아 한국이 워싱턴의 관심 후순위로 밀렸다는 우려마저 나오고 있다. 이런 상황에서 마코 루비오 미국 국무장관이 조태열 외교부 장관을 만나 최상목 대통령 권한대행(부총리)과 한·미 동맹의 강인함에 대한 신뢰를 강조하면서 조만간 직접 통화 기대감을 키웠다.



한국의 유일한 동맹인 미국 정부의 구두 약속이나 공약·합의를 불신할 이유는 없다. 하지만 트럼프 2기의 대외 정책은 변수와 유동성이 큰 만큼 한국의 외교·안보 당국은 긴장감을 놓지 말아야 한다. 때마침 미국이 전후 우크라이나의 안전 보장 대가로 우크라이나 보유 희토류의 절반을 요구하고 있다는 외신이 나왔다. 이에 앞서 트럼프 대통령은 미국이 중동 가자지구를 점령해 해양 휴양도시로 개발하겠다는 구상을 내놓아 관련국 반발을 사기도 했다. 횡포에 가까운 미국 우선주의 행태인데, 동맹이라고 예외가 없으리라는 불안감이 짙다.



예컨대 미국 국익에 부합한다고 생각되면 트럼프 정부가 한국을 건너뛰고 북한과 직접 대화에 나설 가능성은 언제든지 있다. ‘코리아 패싱’이 실제 벌어져 비핵화가 아니라 북핵 군축 협상으로 직행할 우려도 배제하기 힘들다. 실제로 트럼프가 북한과의 협상을 위해 원산 갈마지구를 세계적 관광 휴양지로 개발하겠다는 카드를 꺼낼 수 있다는 관측이 나오고 있다.



‘트럼프 스톰’에 휩쓸려 낭패당하지 않으려면 미국 조야의 인적 네트워크를 총동원해 백악관 동향을 정교하게 점검하는 것은 기본이다. 한·미 관계의 경로 의존적 사고 틀에 안주하지 말고 때로 역발상의 상상력을 발휘해 트럼프 특유의 변칙 스타일에 대비할 필요도 있다.

