The fragile authority of justice (KOR)

The law is to be fair to all, and the courtroom is sacred; this is what we have been taught. But these days, it seems even the courts are in turmoil. The judiciary, especially the Constitutional Court — currently under intense public scrutiny — is facing waves of satire and criticism. On a positive note, this may indicate that the judicial system has become more transparent. Like fish in a glass tank, the courts are now under the watchful eyes of many.In art history, one particular work vividly illustrates this issue: Honoré Daumier (1808–1879)’s lithograph “After the Trial," a piece estimated to be from the 1840s. The expressions of the judges — who should be handling trials with utmost care — are disgraceful. They look as if they have just carelessly wrapped up a tedious and bothersome task, exuding a sense of arrogance and contempt. Their attitude starkly contrasts with the anxious and earnest citizens waiting in the background for the verdict.Since ancient times, the courtroom has been regarded as an inviolable realm, and judges have wielded authority comparable to that of deities. However, within those sacred walls, corruption and injustice have often thrived. Daumier, with his sharp brushwork, exposed this reality in its rawest form.Having lived through the upheavals of the French Revolution in the early 19th century, Daumier was an artist who boldly critiqued the ruling elite through caricatures in popular newspapers. His works were featured in weekly publications designed for the largely illiterate masses. His lithographs frequently targeted corrupt officials, unjust judges and unscrupulous lawyers. With quick, spontaneous sketches, he captured their postures and expressions, revealing their psychological depths. Daumier was a genius at delivering the essence of caricature — concise depiction, effective communication and sharp wit. Later, he would be recognized for elevating newspaper satire to the level of significant artistic achievement.The Realism movement, to which Daumier belonged, surged in the mid-19th century, driven by artists who sought to critique society. Rejecting the rigid structures of Neoclassicism and the subjective emotions of Romanticism, Realists confronted harsh realities with an unflinching gaze. These artists combined intellectual critique with meticulous, lifelike depictions of contemporary society.If Realism used direct, blunt language to expose corruption, the Symbolism movement of the late 19th century adopted a more suggestive and metaphorical approach. James Ensor (1860–1949), a prominent figure in Belgian Symbolism, was well known for his extensive use of mask motifs in his works. These masks served as a powerful metaphor for deception and falsehood, reflecting both his hometown’s carnival traditions and his deep-seated critique of society.In his painting “Self-Portrait with Masks (1899),” Ensor portrays himself surrounded by grotesque masks. These masks create a dark, ominous atmosphere, symbolizing the corruption and hypocrisy of the politically chaotic society of his time. However, unlike the eerie masks around him, Ensor’s face remains calm, contemplative and even illuminated — standing out amid the deceit. His exposed, unmasked face represents an artist’s self-awareness and fearless confrontation with reality.Amid the current turbulence in our society, one can only hope that the faces of Korea’s most esteemed judges will resemble Ensor’s self-portrait — standing firm and dignified. May they remain unshaken by any political force wearing the masks of corruption and deceit, and may they shine with the light of truth, guided solely by the law and their conscience.법은 만인에게 공평하고 법정은 신성하다. 그렇게 배워왔다. 그런데 웬걸. 요즘엔 “법정, 너마저도?” 할 정도로 출렁댄다. 법원, 특히 초미의 관심이 집중된 헌법재판소는 지금 풍자와 야유의 십자포화를 맞고 있다. 에둘러 긍정적인 면을 찾아보자면 법원도 그만큼 투명해졌다는 뜻이 될 것이다. 어항 속의 붕어처럼 법정 역시 이제는 수많은 눈이 지켜보고 있다는 반증이다.미술사에서 이 부분을 짚어볼 때 단적으로 떠오르는 작품이 있다. 오노레 도미에(1808~1879)의 ‘재판 후에’(1840년대 추정, 사진 ①)라는 석판화이다. 신중해야 할 재판을 부당하게 진행하고 가볍게 마무리하는 법관들의 표정이 가관이다. 그저 지루하고 귀찮은 일 하나를 대충 해치웠다는 듯, 비열하고 오만한 모습이다. 뒷면에 앉아 노심초사 그 판결을 기다리는 선량한 시민들과 대조된다. 이처럼 법정은 오래전부터 신성불가침의 영역이고 법관은 신적 권위에 버금갈 정도의 권위를 가졌던 것이다. 그러나 실상 그 내부에선 부정부패가 난무했고 불공정한 악취가 진동했던 것. 도미에는 자신의 붓끝으로 이를 적나라하게 형상화했다.도미에 판화, 오만한 법관 조롱앙소르 그림은 사회 위선 들춰결단 앞둔 판관들 당당하기를19세기 전반, 프랑스 혁명의 격동기를 겪은 도미에는 대중신문의 캐리커처에서 힘 있는 권력층에 대한 대담한 비판을 서슴지 않았던 작가이다. 당시 그의 그림은 문맹의 대중을 위해 발간되는 주간지에 실렸다. 석판화로 제작된 그의 풍자화는 부패한 고위 관리, 불공정한 판사와 변호사 등을 대거 다뤘는데, 카메라로 우연히 포착하듯 빠른 스케치로 인물의 자세와 표정을 관찰하고 심리적 특성을 표현해냈다. 실로 캐리커처의 본질인 간결한 묘사와 내용의 효율적 전달, 그리고 위트 있는 풍자에 천재적이었다. 훗날 그는 사회, 정치적 내용의 신문 풍자화를 중요한 미술작품의 수준에까지 승격시켰다고 인정받는다.그처럼 프랑스 저널리즘에서 도미에가 대중에게 끼친 영향력은 상당했는데, 그 대가로 엄청난 탄압을 받았다. 그를 눈엣가시로 여기던 정부는 강력한 검열 법안을 제정하여 신문의 정치 풍자화를 금지했고 도미에가 기고하던 신문은 결국 폐간되고 말았다. 창작의 권리마저 박탈당한 도미에는 투옥되기까지 했다. 하지만 권력의 압제에도 끝까지 저항했던 그의 캐리커처는 대중의 정치 인식을 크게 일깨웠으며 전체주의 권력의 급격한 누수를 불러왔다. 거리낌 없고 대담한 그의 시각 언어는 이후 사회 비판적 작가들에게 깊은 영향을 끼쳤다.도미에가 속했던 리얼리즘은 19세기 중반 사회 비판적 시각을 가진 작가들과 함께 봇물처럼 도래했다. 신고전주의의 정형성을 탈피하고 낭만주의의 주관적 감성에서 벗어나, 부조리한 현실을 냉철하게 직시하고 이를 드러내기 위해 리얼리즘의 시대가 열린 것. 리얼리스트 작가는 머리로는 사회에 대한 비판적 인식을, 손으로는 사실적 표현을 했던 것이다.사회의 부조리와 부패 그리고 위선을 폭로하는 것이 리얼리즘의 직설 화법이라면, 19세기 말 상징주의는 이를 은유적으로 표현하여 전달하는 암시적 방식이라 할 수 있다. 벨기에의 상징주의 화가 제임스 앙소르(1860~1949)는 가면 모티프를 작업에 적극 활용한 것으로 잘 알려져 있다. 그의 가면 모티프는 기만과 허위를 상징하는 강력한 메타포이다. 이러한 가면에 대한 그의 집착은 작가의 고향에서 지켜온 카니발 전통과 사회에 대한 비판적 시각에서 비롯되었다.그의 ‘가면과 함께 있는 자화상’(1899, 사진 ②)에서 작가는 흉측한 가면들에 둘러싸인 자신을 그렸다. 가면은 어둡고 불길한 분위기를 자아내며 당시 사회의 정치적 혼란 속 온갖 부패와 위선을 보여준다. 그런데 그 얼굴은 가면들 속에서 유독 차분하고 사색적이며 심지어 빛을 받아 돋보이기까지 한다. 예술가로서 자의식을 드러내며 대담하게 민낯으로 표현된 작가의 얼굴은 기괴한 가면들과 극명한 대조를 이룬다.오늘날 우리가 겪고 있는 이 혼란의 시기에, 대한민국의 최고 권위를 인정받는 재판관들의 얼굴이 앙소르 자화상의 그 당당한 얼굴이기를 진정 바란다. 부패와 허위의 가면을 쓴 어떠한 정치 세력에도 흔들리지 않고, 오직 법과 양심에 따라 진실을 드러내는 민낯으로 빛나기를. 