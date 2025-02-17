예카테리나 압바꾸모바, 한국 첫 아시안게임 바이애슬론 금메달 획득
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 09:55 Updated: 17 Feb. 2025, 09:57
예카테리나 압바꾸모바가 2월 11일 중국 야부리에서 열린 동계 아시안게임 여자 7.5km 스프린트 경주에 참가하고 잇다. [신화=연합뉴스]
Ekaterina Avvakumova earns Korea's first-ever biathlon gold at Asian Games
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2024
Russia-born Korean biathlete Ekaterina Avvakumova brought Korea its first gold medal in biathlon at the Asian Winter Games on Tuesday by finishing first in the women’s 7.5-kilometer sprint at the Yabuli Ski Resort in Yabuli, China.
biathlete: 바이애슬론 선수
Asian Winter Games: 동계 아시안 게임
러시아에서 귀화한 한국 바이애슬론 선수 예카테리나 압바꾸모바가 화요일(2월 11일) 중국 야부리 스키 리조트에서 열린 여자 7.5km 스프린트 경기에서 1등을 하며 한국에 동계 아시안게임 첫 바이애슬론 금메달을 안겼다.
Avvakumova’s gold marks Korea’s highest finish in biathlon at the Asiad. The country secured one silver and six bronzes in the sport at previous competitions.
secure: 확보하다
압바꾸모바의 금메달은 한국이 아시안게임 바이애슬론에서 거둔 최고 성적이다. 한국은 과거 아시안게임 바이애슬론에서 은메달 한 개와 동메달 여섯 개를 획득했다.
Biathlon is a sport that combines cross-country skiing with rifle shooting. Athletes ski through a cross-country trail with shooting rounds interspersed throughout. Missed shots result in penalty loops or added time, and the winner is determined based on their combined skiing record and shooting accuracy.
cross-country: (도로나 정해진 트랙을 가지 않고) 들판을 횡단하는, 크로스컨트리의
interspersed: 분산된
penalty loop: 패널티 루프 (사격 실패 시 돌아야 하는 곳)
added time: 추가 시간
바이애슬론은 크로스 컨트리 스키와 소총 사격을 합친 스포츠다. 선수는 스키를 타고 크로스컨트리 길을 돌면서 곳곳에 분산된 사격 라운드를 진행한다. 목표물을 맞추지 못하면 페널티 루프를 돌아야 하거나 (기록에) 시간이 추가 더해진다. 승자는 스키 경주 기록과 사격 정확도를 합산해 가려진다.
The Asian Games gold medal is the highest honor Avvakumova has achieved since becoming a Korean citizen through special naturalization in 2016.
special naturalization: 특별 귀화
아시안 게임 금메달은 압바꾸모바가 2016년 특별 귀화를 통해 한국인이 된 이후 달성한 가장 좋은 성과다.
The Korea Biathlon Union requested that the Ministry of Justice allow her to become a Korean citizen, as the union reportedly attempted to expand its athlete pool for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
reportedly: 보도에 따르면
athlete pool: 선수층
보도에 따르면 대한바이애슬론연맹은 2018 평창올림픽을 앞두고 선수층을 확대하기 위해 법무부에 압바꾸모바 귀화를 요청했다.
That call proved to be a success for Korea's biathlon campaign in Pyeongchang, as Avvakumova recorded the joint highest finish among Koreans in Olympics history. She finished 16th in the 15-kilometer individual race.
call: 결정
joint highest: 공동 최고의
이 결정으로 한국은 평창올림픽 바이애슬론 경기에서 성공을 거뒀다. 압바꾸모바는 15km 개인 경기에서 16위를 차지하며 올림픽 역사상 한국 공동 최고 기록을 세웠다.
Avvakumova also represented Korea at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but failed to surpass her Olympic record and returned home empty-handed. But her gold medal at this year's Asian Games suggests that Korea still has a future in biathlon.
surpass: 뛰어넘다, 능가하다
empty-handed: 빈손으로
압바꾸모바는 2022 베이징 올림픽에서도 한국을 대표했으나 자신의 올림픽 기록을 넘어서지 못하고 빈손으로 귀국했다. 그러나 올해 그의 아시안게임 금메달은 한국 바이애슬론에 미래가 있다는 것을 보여주었다.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
