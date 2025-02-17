TV 시청자는 누구고, 어디서 무엇을 볼까?
Who’s Watching What on TV? Who’s to Say?
Ratings have long been the currency of the TV business, helping to determine how much media companies can charge for commercials. But the $60 billion that advertisers spend on television each year largely depends on a shared leap of faith that the numbers are as good as gold.
That faith, though, is resting on shaky ground.
People now watch so many programs at so many different times in so many different ways―with an antenna, on cable, in an app or from a website, as well as live, recorded or on-demand ― that it is increasingly challenging for the industry to agree on the best way to measure viewership. In some cases, media executives and advertisers are even uncertain whether a competitor’s show is a hit, or something well short of that.
The scramble to sort out a suitable solution began nearly a decade ago, as Netflix rose to prominence. It has only intensified since.
“It is more chaotic than it’s ever been,” said George Ivie, CEO of the Media Rating Council, a leading industry measurement watchdog.
For decades, there was no dispute― Nielsen’s measurement was the only game in town.
But things started to go sideways after the emergence of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Nielsen had no ability― at least at first ―to measure how many people clicked play on those apps. The streamers, of course, knew exactly how many people were watching on their own service but they either selectively disclosed some data or did not bother releasing it at all.
Over the past two years, as nearly all the major streaming services have introduced advertising, they have released more data. But the data they release makes apples-to-apples comparisons difficult.
Peter Olsen, who recently retired after two decades as a top ad sales executive for A&E Networks, said it would be in everyone’s interest to rally around a single calculation―from Nielsen or elsewhere.
“Let’s be honest, these ratings are kind of farcical in a way,” Olsen said. “The thought that was going to be 100% accurate? I don’t think anyone’s ever felt that way. But we need some type of agreed-upon third party industry currency that we can just transact on.”

시청률은 오랫동안 TV 산업의 화폐로 쓰이면서 미디어 기업이 광고비를 책정하는 기준이 돼 왔다. 매년 광고주들이 TV에 지출하는 예산 600억 달러는 본질적으로 시청률 데이터는 절대적으로 신뢰할 만하다는 믿음에 따라 조성된다.
그러나 이 믿음의 기반이 점점 흔들리고 있다.
이제 사람들은 다양한 방식으로, 다양한 시간에 프로그램을 본다. TV 안테나, 케이블, 애플리케이션, 웹사이트를 통해 실시간으로 보거나 녹화해 보거나, 주문형비디오(VOD)로 본다. 이렇게 방법이 다양해지면서, 시청률 측정, 그 최적의 방법에 대한 업계 합의를 도출하기 점점 더 어려워지고 있다. 심지어 어떨 때는 미디어 경영진과 광고주가 경쟁 프로그램이 정말로 ‘히트작’인지, 아니면 기대 이하인지 확신하기조차 어렵다.
이러한 문제를 해결하기 위한 업계 논의는 약 10년 전, 넷플릭스가 급성장하면서 시작됐고 지금은 더욱 격화됐다.
유력 시청률 조사 기관인 미디어레이팅카운슬의 조지 아이비 대표는 “현재 시청률 평가 시장은 그 어느 때보다 혼란스럽다”고 말했다.
지난 수십 년 시청률 측정 방식에 대한 이견은 없었다. 닐슨 데이터가 사실상 업계의 유일한 기준이었기 때문이다.
그러나 넷플릭스, 훌루, 아마존프라임 같은 스트리밍 서비스의 등장으로 상황이 달라졌다. 적어도 초기엔, 닐슨은 이런 플랫폼에서 몇 명이나 재생 버튼을 눌렀는지 측정할 수단이 없었다. 각 스트리밍 업체는 당연히 자체적으로 시청 데이터를 정확히 파악하고 있지만, 이를 선택적으로 공개하거나 아예 발표하지 않았다.
지난 2년 동안 주요 스트리밍 서비스가 광고 기반 요금제를 도입하면서 과거보다는 많은 데이터를 공개하고 있다. 하지만 서로 다른 측정 방식 때문에 플랫폼 간 비교는 여전히 어렵다.
A&E 네트워크에서 20년 간 광고 판매 담당자로 일하다 최근 퇴직한 피터 올슨은, 업계 단일한 시청률 측정 기준을 마련하는 것이 모두에게 좋을 것이라고 말했다. 그 기준이 닐슨이냐 다른 기관이냐는 중요하지 않다.
올슨은 “솔직히 말해 현재의 시청률 측정 방식은 우스꽝스럽다고 할 수 있다”고 설명했다. 그는 “시청률 데이터가 100% 정확할 거라고 생각한 사람은 아무도 없다”면서 “하지만 업계가 어느 정도 공통적으로 인정할 수 있는, 신뢰할 수 있는 기준이 있어야 거래를 할 수 있을 것”이라고 덧붙였다.
