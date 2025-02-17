(G)I-DLE, Tomorrow X Together win big at Hanteo Music Awards
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 14:02 Updated: 17 Feb. 2025, 14:06
Girl groups (G)I-DLE and aespa and boy bands Tomorrow X Together and Seventeen took home the four Grand Prize awards at the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards (HMA), which took place at Jangchung Arena in central Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.
Boy band Tomorrow X Together collected five awards during the ceremony. The group won the Best Performance Grand Prize, Artist of the Year, Global Artist in Oceania, Top Touring Artist and Global Artist in North America for the solo work of its member Yeonjun.
(G)I-DLE took home a total of four awards. On the first day, the group won Artist of the Year, Global Generation Icon and The Most Prime Solo for its member Minnie, securing three trophies. On the second day, (G)I-DLE won the Best Song Grand Prize for the track "Fate" (2024).
Seventeen won Best Album Grand Prize for "Spill the Feels" (2024) and Artist of the Year, and girl group aespa won Best Artist Grand Prize and Artist of the Year.
Riize won three awards — Artist of the Year, The Most Prime Group and Best Trend Leader — and virtual boy band Plave won Global Artist in Asia and Artist of the Year.
Trot singer Youngtak, soloist Yena and boy band NCT Wish also took home two awards each.
“HMA 2024 is committed to preserving the history and essence of K-pop by holding the event in Seoul, the heart of K-pop, and ensuring that both presenters and winners are all music artists,” said Hanteo Global CEO Kwak Young-ho.
“We hope that the grand K-pop festival we have prepared will become an unforgettable memory. Next year, we will strive to make HMA 2025 an even more special experience.”
The HMA, hosted and organized by Hanteo Global, operator of the music market tracker Hanteo Chart, prides itself on having singers present the awards to their younger counterparts, as opposed to other award ceremonies where actors are typically invited as the host or the award presenters.
Albums and songs released within 2024 were eligible for nomination. Winners were based on the data from the Hanteo Chart.
YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)