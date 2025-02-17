 Le Sserafim to drop fifth EP ‘HOT’ in March
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 10:32
Girl group Le Sserafim performs ″Crazy″ (2024) during a showcase held on Aug. 29, 2024, at the Yes24 Live Hall music venue in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Girl group Le Sserafim will release its fifth EP, “HOT,” on March 14, its agency Source Music said Monday.
 
This album comes seven months after the release of the group's fourth EP, “Crazy.” 
 

“The new EP ‘HOT’ embodies Le Sserafim members’ dedication to fully engaging in their love,” Source Music said.  
 
Le Sserafim’s latest EP, “Crazy,” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 albums chart during the week of Sept. 14.
 
This marked Le Sserafim’s third consecutive album to enter the top 10 on the chart, following its debut full-length album, “Unforgiven” (2023), which reached No. 6, and its third EP, “EASY” (2024), which peaked at No. 8.  
 
The title track of the EP “Crazy” landed at No. 83 on the U.K. Official Singles Chart Top 100, marking the first time the girl group had made the chart.
 
Le Sserafim debuted in May 2022 with the album “Fearless” under Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE. The group is known for hits like “Perfect Night” (2023), “Antifragile” (2023) and “Fearless” (2023).  

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
