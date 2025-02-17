Felix of Stray Kids breaks bone in car accident after meet and greet

Le Sserafim to drop fifth EP ‘HOT’ in March

Seventeen ends 'Right Here' world tour with Bangkok show

(G)I-DLE, Tomorrow X Together win big at Hanteo Music Awards

Seventeen to host ninth 'Carat Land' fan meeting in March

Related Stories

Le Sserafim to return with new music at end of August

Le Sserafim tops Circle Chart's Global K-pop Chart with 'Antifragile'

Le Sserafim to perform at 2024 MTV EMAs

Le Sserafim was highest grossing rookie artist in first half of 2023 in Japan, Oricon says

Two members of Le Sserafim left with minor injuries after car accident