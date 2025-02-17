Seventeen ends 'Right Here' world tour with Bangkok show
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 13:12
Boy band Seventeen wrapped up its “Right Here” tour on Sunday in Bangkok, with the group's global shows attracting over 1 million fans from around the world, according to its agency Pledis Entertainment.
Seventeen performed its last two concerts at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Saturday and Sunday, concluding its world tour that kicked off in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 12 last year. At the concerts, Seventeen performed its hits like “Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled)” (2024), “Super” (2023) and “Very Nice” (2016).
“This tour has been engraved in our hearts as a happy memory,” said the Seventeen members in a press release. “We also thank those who have loved Seventeen for 10 years. We will continue to grow for Carat [Seventeen’s fandom].”
Seventeen was awarded the Top K-pop Touring Artist at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards on Dec. 12 last year and received the Best Album and Artist of the Year awards at the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024 on Sunday.
Seventeen will be the first K-pop act to perform at the biggest music festival in Latin America, Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025, taking place on April 4 in Monterrey, Mexico.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
