 Seventeen to host ninth 'Carat Land' fan meeting in March
Korea JoongAng Daily

Seventeen to host ninth 'Carat Land' fan meeting in March

Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 17:19
Boy band Seventeen in an official poster for its upcoming fan meet and greet events “Carat Land″ [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Seventeen will host the ninth edition of its fan meet and greet, titled "Carat Land," next month in Incheon, its agency Pledis Entertainment said on Monday.
 
The fan meeting is set for March 20 and 21 at Incheon Munhak Stadium, which has a seating capacity of over 49,000.
 
Chinese member Jun will also join "Carat Land." Jun had been absent from the group's promotional activities since August due to his filming schedule in China.
 

Seventeen’s fan meetings last year drew in a total of 1.5 million fans, both online and offline. This year's event will also be livestreamed on the streaming platform Weverse.
 
The boy band concluded its “Right Here” tour on Sunday in Bangkok. It attracted over 1 million fans from around the world, according to Pledis. 
 
Seventeen was awarded the Top K-pop Touring Artist at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards on Dec. 12 last year and received the Best Album Grand Prize and Artist of the Year awards at Korea's 32nd Hanteo Music Awards 2024 on Sunday.
 
It will be the first K-pop act to perform at the biggest music festival in Latin America, Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025, taking place on April 4 in Monterrey, Mexico.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
