'Squid Game' production designer wins ADG Award

"Squid Game" production designer Chae Kyoung-sun won an Art Directors Guild (ADG) Award, the awards' organizer said Sunday.Chae received the Excellence in Production Design Award in the One Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series category at the ADG Awards, held at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday.She was recognized for her work on episode four, "Six Legs," and six, "O X," of the seven-part "Squid Game" season two.This marks her second ADG win, following her 2022 award for the series' outstanding and distinctive visuals.Earlier this month, "Squid Game" season two won the Best Foreign Language Series at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards."Squid Game" is set to return for its third and final season on June 27.Yonhap