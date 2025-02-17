 Korea to run country booth at UAE arms exhibition
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 11:32
The logo of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration [YONHAP]

Korea will run a country booth at a defense exhibition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week, the state arms procurement agency said Monday, as the country seeks to boost its overseas arms exports.
 
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) will set up the booth at the biennial International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) that will run through Friday, according to officials.
 

Related Article

The booth at the five-day arms trade fair will showcase products by small and mid-sized Korean defense firms and promote the country's overall arms industry, as well as host networking events for arms industry and government officials, DAPA said.
 
It marks the first time that DAPA has run a joint booth representing both the government and small and mid-sized arms firms.
 
Korea aims to carve out a 5 percent share of the global arms export market by 2027 to become the world's fourth-largest defense exporter.
 
Yonhap
 
