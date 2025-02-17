 Korean foreign minister to attend G20 meeting in South Africa
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korean foreign minister to attend G20 meeting in South Africa

Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 18:03
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul speaks with Korean reporters after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb. 16. [YONHAP]

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul speaks with Korean reporters after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb. 16. [YONHAP]

 
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will travel to South Africa later this week to attend the foreign ministers' meeting of the Group of 20 nations, his office said Monday, with attention being drawn to his possible meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
 
Cho will take part in the two-day gathering in Johannesburg, which will run from Thursday, with arrangements being made for bilateral talks with the counterparts of some of the participating countries on the sidelines, a ForeignMinistry official said. Cho will depart on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
A focus will be whether Cho will meet with Wang on the margins of the meeting, as the top Chinese diplomat is also expected to attend the gathering.
 
If realized, it will mark the first such talks between the two ministers since the political crisis in Korea triggered by now-impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law attempt.
 
It will also follow Cho's talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and their trilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Germany last week.
 
The likelihood of Cho meeting Wang may be low, amid speculation that Wang could visit Korea before or after going to Japan for the upcoming trilateral meeting with Cho and Iwaya in Tokyo next month, diplomatic sources said.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea foreign minister Cho Tae-yul

More in Diplomacy

Korean foreign minister to attend G20 meeting in South Africa

Rubio reaffirms alliance with Seoul, Pyongyang's denuclearization in Munich

Asean-Korea Centre council directors meet in Seoul

Chinese Embassy in Seoul expresses 'regret' over suspected Yoon supporter's trespassing attempt

Korea, Japan hold joint lighting event for 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Related Stories

Ending North Korea's support for Russia's war in Ukraine must be parallel to denuclearization push: South's top envoy.

'Normal relations' with Russia impossible while Ukraine war rages, warns Korean foreign minister

Foreign minister expresses regret over Sado mines memorial fallout

Top envoys of Korea, Japan agree to resume shuttle diplomacy when political stability restored

South Korea, China agree to work towards bilateral summit at APEC as top envoys meet
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)