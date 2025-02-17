Go grand master Lee Se-dol takes on new role as professor at Unist
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 11:04
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
Go grand master Lee Se-dol will work as a professor at Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology (Unist), teaching in fields that fuse AI and Go.
The university announced Sunday that Lee will work as a professor in the school's Department of Mechanical Engineering and also as an adjunct professor in its Graduate School of Artificial Intelligence.
Lee is a Go grand master, well known for competing against Google's AI program AlphaGo in 2016. Of the five matches played, Lee won the fourth, making it the only match in which AlphaGo was defeated by a human.
Lee's term starts on Monday, and he will work at the university until February 2028. An official appointment ceremony will be held on Thursday.
Starting from the spring 2025 semester, Lee will jointly teach a course with Professor Lee Kang-soo of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. The course will teach students how to develop board games with a focus on scientific thinking, incorporating Professor Lee Se-dol’s experience in creating a Go-based board game.
"I want to share the experience of combining scientific thinking and creativity through board games with students," said Professor Lee Se-dol.
He will also offer research advice for AI-related fields and participate in various special lectures.
Lee Se-dol will speak at the university's graduation ceremony scheduled for Thursday and at a special lecture for freshmen on Feb. 24. The freshmen lecture will invite 500 students, with Lee discussing his experience competing in a Go match against AI.
"Working with Professor Lee Se-dol will allow us to present a new thought framework to students," said Park Chong-rae, president of Unist. "His original and strategic way of thinking will breathe new life into Unist's research and education."
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)