Kim Jong-un visits mausoleum for first time in four years to mark late leader's birthday

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has paid his respects at the mausoleum of his father, late leader Kim Jong-il, on the anniversary of his birthday, state media reported Monday, marking his first reported visit to the family mausoleum on the late leader's birth anniversary in four years.Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun the previous day, on the late leader's birthday, known as the Day of the Shining Star, accompanied by his powerful sister Kim Yo-jong, party secretaries, Defense Minister No Kwang-chol and others, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).A floral basket was laid in his name before the statues of the late leader and national founder Kim Il Sung, and he paid "homage of immortality and best wishes" to his father, the KCNA said."He expressed his solemn will to devote himself to the sacred struggle for the eternal prosperity of the country, the security of the people and the promotion of their well-being, remaining faithful to the revolutionary ideas and cause" of the two late leaders, it also reported.This marks the first reported visit by Kim to the family mausoleum on his father's birth anniversary since 2021.The Day of the Shining Star and the national founder's birthday, the Day of the Sun, are the biggest national holidays in North Korea.North Korea has often avoided using the term the Day of the Shining Star, instead often referring to the former leader's birthday simply as Feb. 16, as the current leader has sought to reduce his dependency on his ancestors for authority and solidify his stand-alone status. However, the KCNA and other state media used the reverent term for the late leader's birthday this year.Yonhap