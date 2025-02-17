 Actor Bae Yong-joon donates $2 million to medical institution
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 09:58
Actor Bae Yong-joon speaks at an event in Chiba, Japan, on Oct. 20, 2013, to mark the 10th anniversary of the arrival of Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, in Japan. [YONHAP]

Actor Bae Yong-joon of the 2002 hit drama "Winter Sonata" has donated 3 billion won ($2.08 million) to a leading medical institution, medical sources said Sunday.
 
Bae's donation was revealed in the December edition of a newsletter published by the institution, Yonsei University Health System (YUHS).

Bae said at the time that he hopes YUHS will continually develop as a leading medical institution and the donation will be used to help create a world where everyone, including children from low-income families, is healthy.
 
YUHS affiliates include Severance Hospital, Gangnam Severance Hospital and Yongin Severance Hospital.
 
 

Yonhap
