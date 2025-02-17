 119 people died or went missing in fishing boat accidents in 2024, highest in decade
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

119 people died or went missing in fishing boat accidents in 2024, highest in decade

Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 18:05
The Coast Guard searches for missing crew members in waters off the southwestern coast on Feb. 13 in North Jeolla after a fishing vessel caught fire earlier the same day. [YONHAP]

The Coast Guard searches for missing crew members in waters off the southwestern coast on Feb. 13 in North Jeolla after a fishing vessel caught fire earlier the same day. [YONHAP]

 
A total of 119 people went missing or died in fishing boat accidents last year, the highest figure in a decade, data showed Monday.
 
The equivalent number in 2014 was 133, while this year it has been 29, according to the Interior Ministry.
 

Related Article

 
To discuss ways to improve safety at sea, the ministry held an emergency meeting with relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Korea Coast Guard.
 
The Oceans Ministry said it plans to help the relevant agencies better respond to such accidents, and strengthen safety training for fishermen.
 
The Coast Guard said it will declare a period of heightened maritime security through March 15 and prepare to make emergency dispatches around the clock.
 
Local governments shared plans to inspect safety equipment, such as life vests and communication devices, and ensure crew members abide by safety rules.
 
"The winter season carries a high risk for fishing boat accidents due to gales and strong wind waves, and the low water temperature makes the possibility of human casualties more likely," Lee Han-kyung, the chief disaster management official, said, vowing to make all-out efforts to minimize such human casualties.
 
Yonhap 
 
tags Coast Guard Korea fishing

More in Social Affairs

Mourners pay respects to 'comfort woman' activist Gil Won-ok

Families of workers killed in Busan fire accuse construction company of cutting corners on safety

119 people died or went missing in fishing boat accidents in 2024, highest in decade

Education minister vows to strengthen school safety after stabbing incident

I climbed aboard Korea's 'love train' to find a partner — here’s what happened

Related Stories

Lost at sea

Two crew members presumed dead, three missing after fishing boat capsizes off Jeju Island

Coast Guard seizes five Chinese vessels for illegal fishing

Illegal fishing boats

Two Chinese sailors booked for fleeing after fishing boat crash off South Jeolla
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)