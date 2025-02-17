119 people died or went missing in fishing boat accidents in 2024, highest in decade

A total of 119 people went missing or died in fishing boat accidents last year, the highest figure in a decade, data showed Monday.The equivalent number in 2014 was 133, while this year it has been 29, according to the Interior Ministry.To discuss ways to improve safety at sea, the ministry held an emergency meeting with relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Korea Coast Guard.The Oceans Ministry said it plans to help the relevant agencies better respond to such accidents, and strengthen safety training for fishermen.The Coast Guard said it will declare a period of heightened maritime security through March 15 and prepare to make emergency dispatches around the clock.Local governments shared plans to inspect safety equipment, such as life vests and communication devices, and ensure crew members abide by safety rules."The winter season carries a high risk for fishing boat accidents due to gales and strong wind waves, and the low water temperature makes the possibility of human casualties more likely," Lee Han-kyung, the chief disaster management official, said, vowing to make all-out efforts to minimize such human casualties.Yonhap