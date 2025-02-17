Education minister vows to strengthen school safety after stabbing incident

Education Minister Lee Ju-ho vowed Monday to come up with thorough measures to prevent the recurrence of a stabbing death of an 8-year-old student by a schoolteacher last week, while offering mental health support for teachers.At a policy consultation between government officials and the ruling People Power Party, Lee said the amendment to a law will aim to remove from the field teachers with violent and aggressive tendencies that pose a risk of harming others and take measures so such "high-risk" teachers can take administrative leave when necessary.Such faculty members on leave will receive medical treatment through linked institutions and will be allowed to return to work only after their psychological state is confirmed, he said.Lee pledged to provide mental health support for teachers throughout their entire careers, including those newly hired.He said stricter safety measures will also be implemented for first- and second-grade elementary school students participating in the "Neulbom School" program, an integrated before- and after-school day care and education program, to address the concerns of parents.Police have said the suspect, surnamed Myeong, was found to have received treatment for depression since 2018 and thought of killing herself while on a period of sick leave that began last December before she returned to work early from her leave.Myeong also reportedly assaulted a colleague days before the killing of the student in the central city of Daejeon.Yonhap