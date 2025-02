Gongdeok Station evacuated after smoke and burning smell reported on Airport Railroad line

Trains bypassed Gongdeok Station in Mapo District, western Seoul, on the Airport Railroad line Monday morning after a report of smoke and a burning smell at approximately 9:26 a.m.Passengers on the Airport Railroad line at the station were evacuated immediately, and no casualties have been reported as of 10:40 a.m.According to fire authorities, the smell is believed to have originated from the station's internal substation.Meanwhile, trains on Lines 5 and 6 are operating normally.Trains resumed normal operation on the Airport Railroad line as of 11:15 a.m.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]