 Gongdeok Station evacuated after smoke and burning smell reported on Airport Railroad line
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gongdeok Station evacuated after smoke and burning smell reported on Airport Railroad line

Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 11:25 Updated: 17 Feb. 2025, 12:07
Gongdeok Station on the Airport Railroad line in Mapo District, western Seoul [YONHAP]

Gongdeok Station on the Airport Railroad line in Mapo District, western Seoul [YONHAP]

 
Trains bypassed Gongdeok Station in Mapo District, western Seoul, on the Airport Railroad line Monday morning after a report of smoke and a burning smell at approximately 9:26 a.m.
 
Passengers on the Airport Railroad line at the station were evacuated immediately, and no casualties have been reported as of 10:40 a.m.
 

Related Article

According to fire authorities, the smell is believed to have originated from the station's internal substation.
 
Meanwhile, trains on Lines 5 and 6 are operating normally.
 
Trains resumed normal operation on the Airport Railroad line as of 11:15 a.m.
 
Update, Feb. 17: Added details of trains resuming operation on the Airport Railroad.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Gongdeok Airport Railroad Smoke

More in Social Affairs

Actor Lee Ha-nee admits to unintentionally committing tax evasion

Acting President Choi urges better work-family balance to raise Korea's birthrate

Public libraries harassed for 'rejecting' right-wing 'Stop the Steal' conspiracy book

Seoul city announces poetry contest to honor Korean War allies

Cat adoption center in Gyeonggi becomes purr-fect date place

Related Stories

Chef Edward Lee swaps pan for pen in cookbook and memoir 'Smoke & Pickles'

Upgrades to high speed rail system promised

Railway workers to stage strike over wages and staffing shortages

Gov't to mandate cigarette makers disclose ingredients in products

[Editorial] Why not dump the nonsensical law?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)