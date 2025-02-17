Gongdeok Station evacuated after smoke and burning smell reported on Airport Railroad line
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 11:25 Updated: 17 Feb. 2025, 12:07
Trains bypassed Gongdeok Station in Mapo District, western Seoul, on the Airport Railroad line Monday morning after a report of smoke and a burning smell at approximately 9:26 a.m.
Passengers on the Airport Railroad line at the station were evacuated immediately, and no casualties have been reported as of 10:40 a.m.
According to fire authorities, the smell is believed to have originated from the station's internal substation.
Meanwhile, trains on Lines 5 and 6 are operating normally.
Trains resumed normal operation on the Airport Railroad line as of 11:15 a.m.
Update, Feb. 17: Added details of trains resuming operation on the Airport Railroad.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
