 Gov't to discuss measures on school safety after stabbing death of student
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 11:30
A family member of Kim Ha-neul, a 7-year-old stabbing victim, carries her portrait during her funeral service in the central city of Daejeon on Feb. 14. [YONHAP]

The government and the conservative People Power Party were set to discuss preventive measures Monday following a fatal stabbing of a 7-year-old student by a schoolteacher in the central city of Daejeon last week.
 
During the consultations, the two sides will also discuss whether to seek an amendment to a law, tentatively named the "Ha-neul Act" after the late student, to support and manage teachers with mental health issues.
 

Other measures, including restricting school access, will also be discussed at the meeting.
 
Police have said the suspect, surnamed Myeong, was found to have received treatment for depression since 2018 and thought of killing herself while on sick leave that began last December before she returned to work early from her leave.
 
Myeong also reportedly assaulted a colleague days before the stabbing murder.
 
Yonhap
