Kim Sae-ron, film and TV actor, dies aged 24
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 14:01
- KIM JI-YE
Actor Kim Sae-ron died on Sunday at the age of 24 after 16 years in the spotlight with a storied career, beginning from her time as a child actor and continuing on into her adult years.
The actor was found dead at her home in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on Sunday. She was 24.
Kim first debuted in 2001 as a child model and kicked off her acting career with the 2009 film “A Brand New Life” at the age of nine. The film was invited to the 62nd Cannes Film Festival, making her the youngest actor to step onto its red carpet.
She rose to fame for her role in “The Man from Nowhere” (2010), starring actor Won Bin. In the film, she portrayed So-mi, a young girl who is kidnapped and must be rescued by the film's protagonist.
The film garnered over 6 million moviegoers, despite being rated R, and began her road to stardom. Since then, the actor actively worked in the industry, appearing on both the small and the big screens in films such as “The Neighbors” (2012) and “A Girl at My Door” (2014), as well as the TV series “Secret Healer” (2016).
Her last appearance on screen was in the Netflix series "Bloodhounds" (2023), based on the webtoon of the same name, but her scenes in the series were mostly cut after a controversial drunk driving incident in 2022.
The actor was caught for driving under the influence after crashing her car and damaging several lampposts and guardrails in Gangnam District, southern Seoul on May 18, 2022.
Kim uploaded a handwritten apology to her Instagram account the day after the incident, expressing remorse for her actions.
“Due to my wrong judgment and behavior, I caused so much damage to the store owners, citizens and those who have to restore the property,” she said in her handwritten letter. “I should have been more prudent and acted responsibly, but I didn’t. I am truly sorry.”
She was later fined 20 million won ($13,800) in April 2023.
After the accident, she stepped down from her then-upcoming role in the SBS drama “Trolley” (2022) and was banned from appearing on KBS broadcasts.
However, even though her career was put on hold, she continued to be a subject of public conversation.
The actor was reported to be working at a cafe last year due to her financial struggles. She also posted a photo with actor Kim Soo-hyun on her Instagram account in June last year, only to delete it shortly afterward. However, the photo quickly spread online, sparking rumors about a relationship. Actor Kim Soo-hyun later denied the dating rumors between the two.
In April last year, the actor tried to end her hiatus by making a comeback in the play “Dongchimi,” but she withdrew due to health issues.
And only a few months ago, in November 2024, the actor finished filming the movie “Guitar Man,” which is currently in post-production, according to a report by Edaily.
“Guitar Man” follows a genius guitarist joining an underground band called Volcano. The release date of the film has yet to be decided.
Kim had also reportedly changed her name to Kim Ah-im, with an attempt to start a business and return to film, according to an interview with the late actor's acquaintance.
“She was preparing to open a cafe, while also getting ready to return to the entertainment industry,” the acquaintance told local media outlet Osen. “I still can’t believe it.”
Since hearing news of her death, numerous celebrities have posted condolence messages and paid tribute to the late actor.
Actors Kim Ok-vin, Seo Yea-ji and Seo Ha-jun posted an image of a chrysanthemum flower on their Instagram accounts.
Actor Kim Min-che, who worked with Kim Sae-ron in film “Ordinary People” (2018), also posted a scene from the film on her social media account, saying, “I was so happy to meet you as a daughter in the film.”
Kim Sae-ron’s former agency, Goldmedalist, also sent its condolences.
“We send our deepest condolences upon hearing the sad news about Kim Sae-ron. May she rest in peace,” it told the media. Kim’s exclusive contract with Goldmedalist ended in December 2022. Since then, the actor had been continuing her activities without an agency.
Kim's body was found by a friend on Sunday after the actor failed to appear at a scheduled meeting. The friend called Seoul Seongdong Police Precinct at 4:54 p.m. the same day.
Police found no evidence of a break-in or any other wrongdoing but are still "looking into details," according to media reports.
Kim's funeral parlor was set up at Asan Medical Center in Songpa District on Monday. Her funeral procession will begin on Wednesday.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
