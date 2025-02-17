 Mourners pay respects to 'comfort woman' activist Gil Won-ok
Mourners pay respects to 'comfort woman' activist Gil Won-ok

Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 18:44 Updated: 17 Feb. 2025, 18:53
Mourners pay respects at the funeral hall for Gil Won-ok, a survivor of the Japanese military’s wartime sexual slavery, at Incheon Red Cross Hospital in Yeonsu District, Incheon, on Feb. 17. Gil died on Feb. 16 at the age of 97. She dedicated her life to raising awareness of the plight of the so-called comfort women, referring to young girls and women who were forced into sexual slavery during the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial rule over Korea. There are now seven surviving comfort women victims in the country, of 240 who had registered with the government. [YONHAP]

Mourners paid respects at a memorial altar for Gil Won-ok, a survivor of the Japanese military’s wartime sexual slavery, at Incheon Red Cross Hospital in Yeonsu District, Incheon, on Feb. 17.
 
Gil died on Feb. 16 at the age of 97. 
 
She dedicated her life to raising awareness of the plight of the so-called comfort women, referring to young girls and women who were forced into sexual slavery during the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial rule over Korea. 
 
There are now seven surviving comfort women victims in the country, of 240 who had registered with the government. 
 
tags Korea sex slave comfort women

