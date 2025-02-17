 Seoul city announces poetry contest to honor Korean War allies
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 15:08
A rendering of the Garden of Gratitude to honor the 22 countries that took part in the 1950-53 Korean War, in Gwanghwamun Square, central Seoul. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will host a poetry contest to honor the countries that fought on the side of South Korea in the 1950-1953 Korean War, with the winning entries to be displayed in a dedicated space at Gwanghwamun Square.
 
The poetry contest is part of the city government's broader efforts to express appreciation for the countries that participated in the war.   
 
On Feb. 3, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon announced plans to establish the Garden of Gratitude, a commemorative space designed to remember the sacrifices of the 22 countries and their veterans who fought for South Korea during the war. The plan also includes sculptural installations honoring all 22 participating nations.  
 

Poems selected during the contest, which follows the theme of gratitude and remembrance for the sacrifices of young soldiers, will be translated into 22 languages and displayed at Garden of Gratitude.
 
Anyone, regardless of their nationality or age, is eligible to participate. Each person may submit one poem, and foreign participants must provide their poem in both Korean and their native language.  
 
A panel of judges will evaluate submissions based on relevance, originality and resonance by April.  
 
The contest will award 3 million won ($2,080) for the Grand Prize, 2 million won for the Best of the Best Award, 1 million won each for the two Best Award winners and 500,000 won each for the eight Honorable Mentions.   
 
“This contest, with all selected poems displayed in 22 languages, will deeply move visitors from around the world who come to Gwanghwamun Square,” said Ma Chae-sook, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Cultural Industry Department.
 
Submissions can be made via the poetry contest's website (625war.com) until March 7.  
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
