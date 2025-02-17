Being dragged around

A People Power Party (PPP) spokesperson recently joined the smear campaign against the acting chief justice of the Constitutional Court, Moon Hyung-bae, which claims that 15 years ago Moon had commented on an online forum that hosted explicit material. After finding out the image used to support these claims had been fabricated, the PPP issued a belated apology, but Pro-Yoon demonstrators still protested outside Moon's residence on Monday, demanding his resignation.[Park Yong-seok]