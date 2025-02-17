Rosalind Franklin and the untold story of DNA

The term DNA has become a trendy catchphrase, used to describe the essence of individuals and groups. But what exactly is DNA? While the term could simply be translated as “gene,” it is crucial to understand its precise meaning when using the English acronym. DNA stands for “deoxyribonucleic acid,” a fundamental molecule found in the nucleus of cells. It is categorized as a nucleic acid due to its acidic nature, and it includes a key component called deoxyribose, which is incorporated into its name.Most people may not be interested in the chemical intricacies of DNA, but its significance lies in how it encodes genetic information, determining the fundamental traits of living organisms and passing them down through generations. The ability of DNA to store and replicate information stems from its unique double-helix structure. One can imagine it as an elongated, twisted ladder, where each rung represents a unit of genetic information. These rungs consist of four bases, denoted as G, A, C and T, which pair up in complementary fashion — G with C and A with T. Just as the yin-yang symbol is embedded in Korea’s national flag, these base pairs define the very structure of DNA. When the encoded information needs to be expressed, the double-helix unwinds, facilitating either the reading of genetic sequences or the replication of DNA by matching each strand with its complementary counterpart.The discovery of DNA’s double-helix structure is often credited to two scientists — James Watson and Francis Crick. These researchers, based at the University of Cambridge, famously announced their findings in 1953 at their favorite pub, The Eagle, a site now marked by a commemorative plaque that attracts many visitors.Watson later published “The Double Helix” (1968), a popular science memoir detailing the discovery process. The book, which became a best-seller, was also translated into Korean, leaving a lasting impression on readers, myself included. However, over time, the book has faced significant criticism. It paints Watson and Crick as lone pioneers while downplaying the contributions of others, most notably Rosalind Franklin, a scientist at the University of London.Franklin’s crucial role in the discovery of DNA’s structure hinged on her expertise in X-ray crystallography, a technique that enables the visualization of molecular shapes through diffraction patterns. She had already documented the helical nature of DNA when Watson and Crick accessed her unpublished data without permission and used it to finalize their model. Not only did they fail to acknowledge her contribution adequately, but they also announced their findings before Franklin could publish her conclusions. Given the male-dominated nature of the scientific community at the time, Franklin’s pioneering work was unjustly overshadowed.Despite making substantial contributions to DNA research and virology, Franklin passed away from ovarian cancer in 1958 before receiving the recognition she deserved. In 1962, Watson, Crick and Maurice Wilkins, Franklin’s collaborator, were awarded the Nobel Prize for their discovery of DNA’s structure. However, Nobel Prizes are not awarded posthumously, and Franklin’s name was never even put forward for consideration. Although she was not completely erased from history, DNA remains primarily associated with Watson and Crick, solidifying an incomplete narrative.To make matters worse, Watson’s depiction of Franklin in "The Double Helix” was both dismissive and offensive. He described her as uncooperative and even made sexist remarks about her appearance, suggesting that she would have been more likable if she had taken more care with her looks. These statements sparked backlash, with even Crick and Wilkins distancing themselves from Watson’s portrayal.As criticism of Watson grew, some individuals began adding Franklin’s name to the commemorative plaque at The Eagle pub with marker pens — each time it was erased, someone would rewrite it. Eventually, the institution revised the plaque to properly recognize Franklin and Wilkins alongside Watson and Crick, also acknowledging the collective effort of many scientists in uncovering DNA’s structure. The original plaque, now stored at the Cambridge University Museum of the History of Science, still bears the handwritten additions, preserving a symbol of historical correction.