Today's fortune: Feb. 17, 2025
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 (Jan. 20 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Cautious
Health: Unsteady
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: West
1936: Keep yourself warm and avoid unnecessary movement.
1948: Do not expose yourself to cold winds.
1960: Health warnings arise; take care of your body.
1972: Patience is key; take things step by step.
1984: Tedious or bothersome situations may arise.
1996: Refrain from standing out; blend into the background.
Ox
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Unsteady
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: West
1937: Parents will always yield to their children.
1949: If you watch, you’ll feel frustrated; if you don’t, you’ll wonder.
1961: Without lips, the teeth feel cold. Relationships need balance.
1973: Observe quietly and remain still.
1985: Avoid direct confrontation; take a detour instead.
1997: Stay out of arguments; walk away from disputes.
Tiger
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Pleasant
Lucky direction: South
1938: Expect news from relatives or close ones.
1950: A long-awaited answer may arrive.
1962: Sticking to the old ways might be the best course.
1974: You may find understanding and support from elders.
1986: A beneficial connection or fortunate event may come your way.
1998: Valuable information may come toward you.
Rabbit
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Pleasant
Lucky direction: South
1939: The more, the merrier — whether people or possessions.
1951: Your wisdom gained over the years will shine today.
1963: Familiarity brings comfort.
1975: Things tend to age well, whether wine, wisdom or friendships.
1987: Align your thoughts with those above you.
1999: A valuable lesson may be learned today.
Dragon
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Neutral
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: North
1940: Change what needs to be changed and clear what needs to go.
1952: Old ideas should be placed in new contexts.
1964: A bit of competition is healthy — don't shy away from it.
1976: Too many cooks will spoil the broth today.
1988: What others have may seem better than what is yours.
2000: Only perseverance and effort will lead to success.
Snake
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Neutral
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: East
1941: Wisdom comes with age — maintain your dignity.
1953: Living generously will bring joy.
1965: Old habits and routines will serve you best.
1977: Even a thousand-mile journey begins with a single step.
1989: Understand your responsibilities well.
2001: Your greatest challenge is overcoming your own weaknesses.
Horse
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Neutral
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: East
1942: Ordinary days hold hidden treasures.
1954: Preparation prevents difficulty.
1966: The first step is crucial, so ensure it's the right one.
1978: Read the room and anticipate the outcome.
1990: Build good relationships with those above you.
2002: Study hard and gather knowledge.
Sheep
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Strong
Love: United
Lucky direction: Southwest
1943: The more, the better, whether in wealth or company.
1955: Teamwork always leads to stronger success.
1967: People are the greatest assets.
1979: At the right place and right time, favorable outcomes will unfold.
1991: Unity and cooperation bring success.
2003: Your heart will resonate with another today.
Monkey
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Pleasant
Lucky direction: North
1944: Do what you love; it will bring joy.
1956: Confidence and bold action will bring results.
1968: It's okay to show off a little — celebrate success.
1980: Push forward, don't withdraw today.
1992: A strong sense of purpose will emerge.
2004: Approach the day with confidence and courage.
Rooster
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Pleasant
Lucky direction: South
1945: Someone or something may bring you joy.
1957: Today, age and time will seem irrelevant.
1969: Balance fairness with strategy — some need the carrot, others the stick.
1981: Knock, and the door shall open.
1993: Confidence and self-belief will grow.
2005: Praise and recognition may come your way.
Dog
Wealth: Cautious
Health: Unsteady
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: West
1946: Stay indoors and keep warm.
1958: Choose warm, comforting meals.
1970: Now is the time for patience, not action.
1982: A slower pace may be more beneficial today.
1994: Direct confrontation won't work — take an alternative approach.
2006: Use kind and gentle words in conversation.
Pig
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Neutral
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: East
1935: Stay hydrated — drink tea or water often.
1947: Your body ages, but your spirit remains young.
1959: Expect to achieve half of what you aim for today.
1971: Confidence alone won’t be enough; plan strategically.
1983: Stay confident, but don’t let arrogance cloud your judgment.
1995: Support others, even if you are not in the spotlight.
2007: Channel your inner strength and believe in yourself.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)