Today's fortune: Feb. 17, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: CautiousHealth: UnsteadyLove: ConflictedLucky direction: West1936: Keep yourself warm and avoid unnecessary movement.1948: Do not expose yourself to cold winds.1960: Health warnings arise; take care of your body.1972: Patience is key; take things step by step.1984: Tedious or bothersome situations may arise.1996: Refrain from standing out; blend into the background.Wealth: ModerateHealth: UnsteadyLove: ConflictedLucky direction: West1937: Parents will always yield to their children.1949: If you watch, you’ll feel frustrated; if you don’t, you’ll wonder.1961: Without lips, the teeth feel cold. Relationships need balance.1973: Observe quietly and remain still.1985: Avoid direct confrontation; take a detour instead.1997: Stay out of arguments; walk away from disputes.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: PleasantLucky direction: South1938: Expect news from relatives or close ones.1950: A long-awaited answer may arrive.1962: Sticking to the old ways might be the best course.1974: You may find understanding and support from elders.1986: A beneficial connection or fortunate event may come your way.1998: Valuable information may come toward you.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: PleasantLucky direction: South1939: The more, the merrier — whether people or possessions.1951: Your wisdom gained over the years will shine today.1963: Familiarity brings comfort.1975: Things tend to age well, whether wine, wisdom or friendships.1987: Align your thoughts with those above you.1999: A valuable lesson may be learned today.Wealth: ModerateHealth: NeutralLove: JealousLucky direction: North1940: Change what needs to be changed and clear what needs to go.1952: Old ideas should be placed in new contexts.1964: A bit of competition is healthy — don't shy away from it.1976: Too many cooks will spoil the broth today.1988: What others have may seem better than what is yours.2000: Only perseverance and effort will lead to success.Wealth: ModerateHealth: NeutralLove: GenerousLucky direction: East1941: Wisdom comes with age — maintain your dignity.1953: Living generously will bring joy.1965: Old habits and routines will serve you best.1977: Even a thousand-mile journey begins with a single step.1989: Understand your responsibilities well.2001: Your greatest challenge is overcoming your own weaknesses.Wealth: ModerateHealth: NeutralLove: GenerousLucky direction: East1942: Ordinary days hold hidden treasures.1954: Preparation prevents difficulty.1966: The first step is crucial, so ensure it's the right one.1978: Read the room and anticipate the outcome.1990: Build good relationships with those above you.2002: Study hard and gather knowledge.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: Southwest1943: The more, the better, whether in wealth or company.1955: Teamwork always leads to stronger success.1967: People are the greatest assets.1979: At the right place and right time, favorable outcomes will unfold.1991: Unity and cooperation bring success.2003: Your heart will resonate with another today.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: PleasantLucky direction: North1944: Do what you love; it will bring joy.1956: Confidence and bold action will bring results.1968: It's okay to show off a little — celebrate success.1980: Push forward, don't withdraw today.1992: A strong sense of purpose will emerge.2004: Approach the day with confidence and courage.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: PleasantLucky direction: South1945: Someone or something may bring you joy.1957: Today, age and time will seem irrelevant.1969: Balance fairness with strategy — some need the carrot, others the stick.1981: Knock, and the door shall open.1993: Confidence and self-belief will grow.2005: Praise and recognition may come your way.Wealth: CautiousHealth: UnsteadyLove: ConflictedLucky direction: West1946: Stay indoors and keep warm.1958: Choose warm, comforting meals.1970: Now is the time for patience, not action.1982: A slower pace may be more beneficial today.1994: Direct confrontation won't work — take an alternative approach.2006: Use kind and gentle words in conversation.Wealth: ModerateHealth: NeutralLove: PassionateLucky direction: East1935: Stay hydrated — drink tea or water often.1947: Your body ages, but your spirit remains young.1959: Expect to achieve half of what you aim for today.1971: Confidence alone won’t be enough; plan strategically.1983: Stay confident, but don’t let arrogance cloud your judgment.1995: Support others, even if you are not in the spotlight.2007: Channel your inner strength and believe in yourself.