FC Seoul's Lingard laser-focused on club's success this season
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 16:15 Updated: 17 Feb. 2025, 17:26
FC Seoul captain Jesse Lingard has put his interests in esports and fashion aside to focus solely on football and leading the team to glory in the 2025 K League 1 season.
Speaking during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on the sidelines of the club's training in Japan before the 2025 season kicked off on Saturday, Lingard admitted that he did consider off-field businesses in Korea when he made a move to the capital side, but has stopped everything but football since he put on his FC Seoul shirt.
When the former Manchester United midfielder made a surprising transfer to FC Seoul in February last year ahead of the 2024 K League 1 campaign, football news site Transfermarkt speculated that an intent to expand his esports, fashion and restaurant businesses could be the motivator behind the move.
Lingard does own an esports team, “Jlings Esports,” as well as fashion brand “Jlingz” and Cheshire-based jerk chicken restaurant “Jerk Junction.” But none of these businesses are his priorities, as he said during the interview that he puts football first.
The English midfielder returned to action for the 2025 season on the back of a 2024 performance that saw him pick up six goals and three assists across 26 appearances.
He said that he went through a tough spell adapting to new surroundings in the early days of last season, but he is ready to lead FC Seoul to wins and titles now that he has adjusted to life in Korea.
Lingard drew criticism from FC Seoul manger Kim Gi-dong for his unimpressive performance in the first half of the season, as the boss said: “Fame doesn’t win football games. If it did, I would have brought in a famous retired player.”
But the midfielder's form started to pick up in the second half of the season and even earned him the captain's armband in June last year.
Lingard is pleased that his teammates are keen to pull off a better performance this season. He said that the squad lacked confidence despite the passion they had last season, but this season will be different with the additions of new signees Moon Sun-min and Kim Jin-su, who joined the FC Seoul in the winter after years of experience at K League 1 giants Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
He is trying to instill former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson’s winning mentality, where a team must win regardless of how poor their performance is, in the FC Seoul squad.
Lingard, 32, joined United’s youth academy at seven and made it through the age groups, before signing a professional contract in 2011, two years before Ferguson retired. He said he still vividly remembers the moments when Ferguson emphasized winning.
Lingard’s impact has been visible both on and off the pitch, as his presence not only contributed to an attendance record for the K League since adopting the promotion-relegation system as 51,670 spectators packed into Seoul World Cup Stadium on March 10 last year, while also triggering transfer rumors about famous players such as Mario Balotelli and James Rodriguez, who have recently been linked to undisclosed K League clubs.
Lingard said that this is a good trend that can lead to more investments in the league and is proud that he opened the path to it. He added that before moving to Korea, he wanted to choose a path that nobody has taken before and start a trend, like how Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to the Saudi Pro League facilitated moves by multiple football stars to the Middle Eastern country soon after.
The FC Seoul captain said he would also recommend that those who are looking to shine again play in the K League, as he has played the football he loves the most during his time in Korea, while enjoying shopping and experiencing what he considers an excellent restaurant culture here.
FC Seoul kicked off the 2025 K League 1 campaign on Saturday, although the result was a 2-0 loss to Jeju SK. The capital side will return to action at home against newly-promoted FC Anyang on Feb. 22 for their trophy hunt this year.
Any silverware this season would end FC Seoul’s long title drought that has lasted since their league victory in 2016.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
