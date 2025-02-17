Paik Seung-ho 'didn't know who Tom Brady was' when he first joined Birmingham
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 16:51 Updated: 17 Feb. 2025, 17:29
When Paik Seung-ho got a prematch video call from one of his bosses, Tom Brady, the Birmingham City midfielder wasn’t sure who he was.
The seven-time Super Bowl winner brought significant publicity to the League One club after acquiring a minority stake and becoming chairman of its advisory board in August 2023. He has made sporadic public appearances since then, including attending September's Hollywood Derby and throwing an American football with the blues before the match.
Still, Paik had to learn of Brady's success from his sister.
“My second older sister said to me, 'How do you not know who Tom Brady is?'” the 27-year-old said in a Naver Sports interview published Monday. “I realized how great of a person he is after doing research.”
Paik, now well aware of his boss's profile, spoke otherwise highly of his work with Birmingham's players. Brady, he said “comes often and gives players motivation through a video call before the game. I feel like he has a strong affection for the club.
“He has even phoned me directly before and told me that he watches me,” Paik recalled — though, at the time, “I didn't know who he was.”
Paik signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Birmingham City in January 2024, a partnership that will see him in blue through the end of the 2025-26 season. He said in a statement released by the club that playing football in Britain had been a childhood dream and that Birmingham's mutual interest made him “really happy.”
The midfielder came up through the Barcelona youth system after originally joining its U-13 team in 2010, but the up-and-coming star struggled to see much game time after falling foul of FIFA’s Article 19 “Protection of Minors” policy.
He made his professional debut in 2016 for FC Barcelona B, then had stints at Spanish clubs Peralada and Girona before joining Germany's SV Darmstadt 98.
In 2021, Paik secured a move to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in his homeland of Korea before signing to Birmingham City in January of last year, just a few months after Brady had become chairman and co-owner alongside U.S. hedge fund chief Tom Wagner.
The five-time Superbowl MVP entered a partnership with Birmingham's owners just months after retiring from the NFL for a second and final time. The Athletic reported in May that Brady owns 3.3 percent of Birmingham and has no voting rights.
Considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Brady played for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022.
But Brady's appearance as the club's public face wasn't enough to prevent its relegation to the third-tier League One last season.
Birmingham City is currently on top of the League One table on 69 points, nine points clear of Wycombe Wanderers in second and 11 points ahead of Wrexham in third.
ELSIE WILLIAMS [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)