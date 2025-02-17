Sí you in Seoul? Barcelona set for summer friendlies against K League teams in Korea: Report
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 16:07 Updated: 17 Feb. 2025, 17:27
Barcelona are set to visit Korea in August for preseason friendlies against FC Seoul and one other yet-to-be-determined K League 1 team, according to the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on Monday.
The La Liga giants have already signed a deal for the tour with Korean sports management company D Drive. Ham Seul, CEO of D Drive, who played a key role in facilitating the visit, has connections within Spanish football and previously invited former Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales to Korea in 2023.
Barcelona and D Drive are in the process of finalizing the exact schedule, but the club is reportedly planning to play two friendlies in early August at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul.
The tour is separate from the annual Coupang Play Series — organized by Korean e-commerce company Coupang — which brings European teams to Korea for summer friendlies involving K League sides.
Ham was unable to confirm the details to the Korea JoongAng Daily as all of the company’s employees are currently in Barcelona.
Barcelona’s trip to Korea will be their third, following visits in 2004 and 2010. The club lost 1-0 to Suwon Samsung Bluewings in a friendly in 2004 but secured a 5-2 victory over the K League All-Star team in 2010, with Lionel Messi scoring twice.
While Messi left the club in 2021, Barcelona's current squad features veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, rising Spanish star Lamine Yamal and Brazilian forward Raphinha, the third-highest scorer in La Liga this season.
Barcelona are among the most successful clubs in La Liga history, with 27 league titles — nine fewer than longtime rivals Real Madrid — alongside 31 Copa del Rey trophies and five Champions League titles.
BY SONG JI-HOON, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
