 Trump says he could meet with Putin 'very soon' on Ukraine
Published: 17 Feb. 2025, 11:57
President Donald Trump salutes as he attends the Nascar Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, on Feb. 16, in Daytona Beach, Florida, U.S. [POO/AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he believes he could meet "very soon" with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
 
Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was working hard to achieve peace, and said he believes both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy want to stop fighting.

His comments come as the United States and Russia are preparing for initial talks in Saudi Arabia in the coming days. 
 

 

REUTERS
