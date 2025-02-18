 An abundance of Benjamins: Dollar deposits at banks hit 2-year high
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

An abundance of Benjamins: Dollar deposits at banks hit 2-year high

Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 18:13 Updated: 18 Feb. 2025, 18:15
A Hana Bank employee shows stacks of $100 bills at its forgery detection center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

A Hana Bank employee shows stacks of $100 bills at its forgery detection center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

 
A Hana Bank employee shows stacks of $100 bills at its forgery detection center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 18.
 
The balance of dollar deposits at the country's five major banks — KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NH Nonghyup — had hit a two-year record of $67.65 billion as of Feb. 14.
 
tags Korea Banks Dollars

More in Economy

Milking it for all it's worth: Formula exports to Asean triple in 10 years

An abundance of Benjamins: Dollar deposits at banks hit 2-year high

60 million won per child: Gaming companies join Korea's birthrate battle

BOK chief sticks with 1.6% growth projection, calls for extra budget

Korea to donate record 150,000 tons of rice to developing countries

Related Stories

Korean banks’ bad loans hold steady in third quarter at 14.5 trillion won

Government pressures online banks to make more low-credit loans

Woori Bank cuts household loan rates after Lunar New Year

Banks' H1 net jumps 59 percent on KDB's one-off gains

Banks report 11% drop in net income in first half of the year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)