An abundance of Benjamins: Dollar deposits at banks hit 2-year high
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 18:13 Updated: 18 Feb. 2025, 18:15
A Hana Bank employee shows stacks of $100 bills at its forgery detection center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 18.
The balance of dollar deposits at the country's five major banks — KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NH Nonghyup — had hit a two-year record of $67.65 billion as of Feb. 14.
