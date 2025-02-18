Korea to donate record 150,000 tons of rice to developing countries

Korea will donate a record 150,000 tons of rice in humanitarian assistance this year to 17 developing countries through the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP), the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Tuesday.The assistance will be distributed to 8.18 million refugees, forced immigrants and children suffering from nutrient deficiencies in nine countries in Africa, four in Asia, three in the Middle East and one in Latin America, according to the ministry.The countries include Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Syria and Cuba.Until 2023, Korea delivered 50,000 tons of rice every year to countries suffering food crises since joining the Food Assistance Convention in 2018.Last year, Seoul expanded its rice assistance to 100,000 tons, and further raised its contribution to its largest-ever amount of 150,000 tons for 2025.The agriculture ministry said it also plans to expand its "K-Ricebelt" initiative, aimed at exporting rice varieties, production technologies and farming know-how to developing nations to help improve food security.Currently, seven African nations, including Senegal, Ghana and Kenya, have joined the initiative, and seven other nations in Africa have signed an initial agreement with the Korean government to participate in the project."The food assistance project, which we have continued for eight straight years, symbolizes Korea's elevation of status in the international community to an advanced nation from a country that once received support from the WFP," Jeong Hye-ryun, director general for international cooperation at the agriculture ministry, said.YonhapYonhap