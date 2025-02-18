 Korea to donate record 150,000 tons of rice to developing countries
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea to donate record 150,000 tons of rice to developing countries

Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 16:56
Rice sold at a major discount mart in Seoul on Oct. 3, 2023. The government announced that in addition to the 450,000 tons that it is purchasing to stockpile for emergency purposes, it is making an additional purchase o 450,000 tons to prevent rice prices from falling further. [YONHAP]

Rice sold at a major discount mart in Seoul on Oct. 3, 2023. The government announced that in addition to the 450,000 tons that it is purchasing to stockpile for emergency purposes, it is making an additional purchase o 450,000 tons to prevent rice prices from falling further. [YONHAP]

Korea will donate a record 150,000 tons of rice in humanitarian assistance this year to 17 developing countries through the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP), the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Tuesday.
 
The assistance will be distributed to 8.18 million refugees, forced immigrants and children suffering from nutrient deficiencies in nine countries in Africa, four in Asia, three in the Middle East and one in Latin America, according to the ministry.
 
The countries include Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Syria and Cuba.
 
Until 2023, Korea delivered 50,000 tons of rice every year to countries suffering food crises since joining the Food Assistance Convention in 2018.
 
Last year, Seoul expanded its rice assistance to 100,000 tons, and further raised its contribution to its largest-ever amount of 150,000 tons for 2025.
 
The agriculture ministry said it also plans to expand its "K-Ricebelt" initiative, aimed at exporting rice varieties, production technologies and farming know-how to developing nations to help improve food security.
 
Currently, seven African nations, including Senegal, Ghana and Kenya, have joined the initiative, and seven other nations in Africa have signed an initial agreement with the Korean government to participate in the project.
 
"The food assistance project, which we have continued for eight straight years, symbolizes Korea's elevation of status in the international community to an advanced nation from a country that once received support from the WFP," Jeong Hye-ryun, director general for international cooperation at the agriculture ministry, said.
 
Yonhap

Yonhap
tags korea rice

More in Economy

Milking it for all it's worth: Formula exports to Asean triple in 10 years

An abundance of Benjamins: Dollar deposits at banks hit 2-year high

60 million won per child: Gaming companies join Korea's birthrate battle

BOK chief sticks with 1.6% growth projection, calls for extra budget

Korea to donate record 150,000 tons of rice to developing countries

Related Stories

Koreans are now eating less rice than ever before

Processed rice products hit export record through July at $166 million

Rice price spike

Government to purchase 450,000 tons of rice to stabilize market prices

A farmer harvests rice in Hwacheon, Gyeonggi
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)