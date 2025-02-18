 Milking it for all it's worth: Formula exports to Asean triple in 10 years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Milking it for all it's worth: Formula exports to Asean triple in 10 years

Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 18:15
A shopper looks at milk powder products in a store in downtown Seoul on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

A shopper looks at milk powder products in a store in downtown Seoul on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

 
A shopper looks at milk powder products in a store in downtown Seoul on Feb. 18.
 
Exports of the products tripled over the last decade as more consumers in Southeast Asia seek Korean formulas, with the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation reporting on Feb. 18 that exports to 10 Asean countries reached a record $37.7 million last year, up from $10.5 million in 2014.
tags Korea Milk Asean Exports

