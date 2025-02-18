 Hana donates assistive devices to Purme Foundation's children's hospital
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 13:06
Hana Financial Group CEO and Chairman Ham Young-joo, far right, converses with a child with a disability following an assistive device donation ceremony held at the Purme Foundation Nexon Children's Rehabilitation Hospital in western Seoul on Feb. 17. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group donated assistive devices to Purme Foundation Nexon Children's Rehabilitation Hospital as part of its charity project for children and teenagers with disabilities, the firm said Tuesday.
 
The donation ceremony took place at the children’s hospital located in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Monday, with Hana Financial Group CEO and Chairman Ham Young-joo in attendance.
 

“We wish to empower children and teenagers to become healthy members of society and fulfill their dreams,” said Ham.
 
“Hana Financial Group will join the journey to foster an inclusive world where people with and without disabilities live together in harmony by providing full support in promoting disability rights and the stable integration into society.”
 
Under the newly launched charity program, Hana will provide personalized support for people with disabilities across four key areas: rehabilitation, education, employment and housing.
 
The financial group will provide customized assistive devices for children and teenagers who struggle to afford replacements due to financial difficulties.
 
For those with developmental and hearing disabilities, Hana will provide job training and support job-seeking efforts.
 
Other initiatives include a joint internship for 20 pairs of parents and children with borderline intellectual functioning and developmental disabilities, and also housing improvements for 15 assisted living facilities nationwide.
 
Hana plans to prioritize providing essential support for families in need based on an assessment of various factors such as the severity of the disability and income level.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
