 IPOs in Korea rise over 16% in 2024
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 16:24 Updated: 18 Feb. 2025, 16:26
Initial Public Offering image [GETTY IMAGES]

Initial public offerings (IPOs) in Korea rose over 16 percent in 2024 from a year earlier despite uncertainties, data showed Tuesday.
 
The proceeds from IPOs stood at 3.9 trillion won ($2.7 billion) last year, compared with the previous year's 3.3 trillion won, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 
A total of 77 companies made their debuts on the main Kospi bourse and the tech-heavy Kosdaq markets last year, down from 82 companies going public in 2023.
 
The competition ratio for IPOs came to 775 to 1 in 2024, down from 925 to 1 the year before, while the prices of newly listed stocks closed 42 percent higher on average on their first day of trading.
 
The financial regulator said earlier it will introduce stricter rules for IPOs.
 
Starting next year, over 40 percent of IPO shares will first be allotted to institutional investors who guarantee the holdings of the shares for a certain period, usually three or six months.
 
Currently, over 20 percent of IPO shares are sold to such institutional investors to help with the smooth debut of a new company on the stock market.
 
The measure will come as some institutional investors have been under fire for pocketing decent gains by selling IPO shares on the first day of trading.

Yonhap
tags Korea IPO

