 Kospi opens higher as tariff woes continue
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 09:53
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Feb. 18. [YONHAP]

Shares opened higher Tuesday amid concerns over the impact of new tariffs by the second Donald Trump administration on key industries.
 
The Kospi rose 0.95 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,611.37 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Trump recently ordered a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports and unveiled a sweeping plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on trading partners.
 
He also said Friday that he could impose tariffs on auto imports beginning April 2 in an apparent move to affect the Korean car industry.
 
Large-cap stocks were mixed.
 
Samsung Electronics rose 0.7 percent, Korean Air climbed 0.4 percent, and Posco Holdings gained 0.2 percent.
 
Among decliners, SK hynix fell 0.7 percent, and LG Energy Solution declined 0.4 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,441.25 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 0.45 won from the previous session.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Kospi Shares Market

