Kospi rises 0.63% on pleasant Q4 earnings surprise
Published: 18 Feb. 2025, 16:44
- KIM JU-YEON
Shares extended their winning streak to a sixth day Tuesday on the back of gains in tech stocks, with investors remaining cautious about tariff policies under U.S. President Donald Trump. The won fell in value against the dollar.
The Kospi rose 16.39 points, or 0.63 percent, to close at 2,626.81. The Kosdaq gained 5.17 points, or 0.67 percent, to 773.65.
Trade volume was moderate at 412.18 million shares worth 12.34 trillion won ($8.5 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 478 to 395.
Institutions bought a net 165.37 billion won worth of stocks and foreigners also purchased 17 billion won of stocks. But individuals sold a net 188 billion won of stocks.
"Investor concerns over new Trump tariffs remain, but the worries have eased a bit and better-than-expected fourth quarter corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment," No Dong-kil, an analyst at Shinhan Securities, said.
The U.S. government recently ordered a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports and unveiled a sweeping plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on trading partners.
It also plans to impose tariffs on auto imports starting April 2, which will apparently affect the Korean car industry.
In Seoul, tech and auto stocks led gains.
Samsung Electronics rose 1.6 percent to 56,900 won and carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.4 percent to 200,500 won.
Airlines also advanced, with national flag carrier Korean Air rising 0.8 percent to 24,050 won and Asiana Airlines up 1.4 percent to 10,590 won.
Energy firm Doosan Enerbility shot up 7.45 percent to 30,300 won. NH Investment & Securities boosted the target price for Doosan Enerbility on the possibility of higher profits in the nuclear and gas turbine market in North America.
Among decliners, cosmetics firm Amorepacific fell 2.9 percent to 115,000 won and battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.9 percent to 350,500 won.
The local currency was quoted at 1,443.7 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 2 won from the previous session.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. Three-year government bond yields rose 1.6 basis points to 2.639 percent, while the return on the benchmark 10-year U.S. government bonds fell 5.0 basis points to 4.476 percent.
